Dell PowerEdge R7725 can consolidate Oracle Database workloads running on legacy servers, cut 5-year TCO
Report: Get quicker insights and save over the next five years by consolidating your Oracle AI Database 26ai workloads on the Dell PowerEdge R7725 with 5th Generation AMD EPYC processors
Principled Technologies testing found a single Dell PowerEdge R7725 with AMD EPYC 9175F processors handled the analytics work of multiple legacy HPE servers.ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faster data analytics can help organizations act on information sooner, and consolidating workloads onto fewer, more capable servers can lower the cost of getting there. To show what that looks like for Oracle Database environments, Principled Technologies (PT) released a report, commissioned by Dell Technologies, comparing the Oracle Database analytics performance of a new Dell PowerEdge R7725 server with AMD EPYC 9175F processors to that of a five-year-old HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server with Intel Xeon Gold 6242 processors.
Using a HammerDB TPROC-H analytics workload, PT found that the PowerEdge R7725 configured with a PERC13 storage controller ran each query set an average of 20.4 percent faster than the legacy HPE server and supported seven times as many Oracle Database virtual machines. That consolidation potential means a single new server could take on the work of seven older ones. Configured with a PERC12 controller, the same PowerEdge R7725 supported three times the virtual machines of the legacy server.
Key takeaways from the testing:
• Consolidation: A single PowerEdge R7725 with PERC12 did the analytics work of three legacy HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers. With PERC13, one server matched the output of seven legacy servers.
• Cost: Replacing three legacy servers with one PowerEdge R7725 (with PERC12) could lower 5-year total cost of ownership by up to 2.1 million dollars, a 64 percent reduction, with most of the savings coming from reduced software licensing.
• Power efficiency: The PowerEdge R7725 with PERC13 delivered 117.4 percent better analytics performance per watt than the legacy server, and consumed 54.0 percent less power than the seven legacy servers it could replace.
The report also examined Oracle AI Database 26ai, which Oracle positions as the first AI-branded Oracle Database that runs on standard on-premises infrastructure without requiring Exadata. Paired with the high-core-count AMD EPYC processors in the PowerEdge R7725, it offers a path to modernize Oracle environments while reducing the number of servers under management.
The report concludes that the testing "delivers substantial improvements in analytics performance and power efficiency compared to legacy HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers, resulting in consolidation potential that drives down operating costs."
To read the full findings, including hardware configurations, methodology, and the detailed 5-year cost breakdown, see the full report from Principled Technologies or read the infographic.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
press@principledtechnologies.com
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