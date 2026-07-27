Smash Foods Enters Next Stage of Growth With Significant Investment Led by L Catterton, Expands to 10,000 Retail Doors

The pantry staple and snack brand secures an $18 million investment led by L Catterton, grows retail availability by 67% in one year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smash Foods , the breakout better-for-you brand reimagining jams and jam-packed snacks with real fruit, chia seeds, and dates, announces two major milestones: an $18 million investment led by L Catterton and a retail expansion that brings the brand from 6,000 to 10,000 doors nationwide. Existing investors Éclair Partners, who led the Company’s Series A financing last year, and The Family Fund also participated in the round.The investment comprises a mix of primary growth capital to fund continued expansion, in addition to a secondary investment providing liquidity to early shareholders. It comes on the heels of 3x revenue growth in 2025, underscoring consumer appetite for lower-sugar, higher-protein, convenient alternatives to stagnant pantry categories.The momentum translates directly to how Smash Foods is expanding on shelf and signals a meaningful evolution for the brand. What started as a superfood fruit spread has grown into a full-fledged snack lineup that now reaches consumers in both the jam and snack aisles. Building on strong early sales of its Superfood Jam, their Jammy Protein Bites –– creamy nut and seed butter bites with a jam-packed center –– are now available at all Target locations and select Walmart stores. Simultaneously, Smash Foods is introducing its flagship jams at all Publix and Fresh Market locations, adding to its existing retail footprint, which includes leading partners such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Costco."L Catterton's track record of building iconic consumer brands is unmatched and invaluable as we drive product innovation and expand distribution nationwide," said Anna Peck, Co-Founder and CEO of Smash Foods. "Steve and I started Smash Foods to take a beloved staple—jam—that was rich in nostalgia but light on nourishment, and reinvent it with ingredients that work harder to fuel full lives. With this new support, we're excited to bring that same ethos to other beloved snacks, preserving the joy and familiarity people love while reimagining them with thoughtfully crafted recipes and ingredients that are genuinely more fulfilling."The primary capital will be deployed to support expanded retail distribution, drive strategic hiring, and increase brand-building efforts.“Smash Foods has built a differentiated brand that resonates deeply with today’s consumer seeking better-for-you, great-tasting, and convenient options for the entire family,” said Evan Einstein, a Partner in L Catterton’s Growth Fund. “The early signs are clear: consumers love Smash Foods products, and the Company is only scratching the surface. We’re thrilled to be backing Anna, Steve, and the entire Smash Foods team as they grow.”About Smash FoodsSmash Foods makes pantry staples and jam-packed snacks that actually fulfill –– made with ingredients that do more for you, like dates, chia, and hearty seed and nut butters. Founded in Brooklyn in 2019 by Anna Peck and Steve Ford, the brand was born from a simple question: why should jam have to be 55% sugar? Their answer is a signature Superfood Fruit Spread made with real fruit, sweetened by dates and powered by chia seeds. Built with simple, recognizable ingredients and nothing artificial, Smash Foods delivers a fruit-forward, feel-good alternative to a long-under-innovated category. It was so good, they couldn't keep it in the jar. Smash Foods has since expanded into a growing lineup of jam-packed snacks, including creamy nut and seed butter Protein Bites with a jammy filling. With real ingredients, radical simplicity, and flavors the whole family craves, Smash Foods proves that eating well doesn't have to feel like a compromise.About L CattertonL Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $40 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands.For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com

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