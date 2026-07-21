The NineHertz and Surgeon Dr. Sharona Ross Launch “Women in Surgery”, a Wellness Community App for Women in Medicine

GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women-centric digital ecosystem connects, supports, and empowers women surgeons worldwide, receiving tremendous support from women medical professionals globally as this organization steps into a new chapter! Women in Surgery (WIS) , a wellness-focused digital community co-created by renowned robotic surgeon Dr. Sharona Ross and The NineHertz, an AI-native product engineering company, is being appreciated by medical professionals worldwide. Designed to help women in medicine profession connect, the platform addresses a long-standing gap: the absence of a dedicated, women-focused space for continued connection, mentorship, and wellbeing beyond the conference room.A Gap the Summits Couldn’t CloseThe idea took shape from Dr. Ross’s decades of advocacy. After founding the Women in Surgery initiative in 2009 and serving as president of both the Society of Robotic Surgery and the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons, she recognized that the bonds women surgeons formed at annual summits had nowhere to live afterward. Existing professional networks served surgeons broadly, but none centered on the specific needs of women in the field - clear career opportunities, curated live events, mentorship, and safe spaces, providing supportive environments for growth.“For years, women in surgery have formed powerful bonds at our symposiums, but we lacked a permanent home to keep that support alive,” said Dr. Sharona Ross. “This platform gives us an address where women can come together to help one another, share what we have learned, and look after our own wellbeing - so the next generation does not have to choose between a career and a full life.”A Wellness-First Platform, Built for Women Surgeons The NineHertz translated Wellness-First Platform vision for WIS into a purpose-built product. The platform showcases The NineHertz’s expertise in building purpose-driven digital products powered by AI-native engineering. Tailored dedicatedly to bringing Dr. Ross’s vision to life, WIS enables members to chat, post updates, and share insights to sustain daily engagement. It integrates structured mentorship programs that pair established surgeons with emerging talent, robust tools for discovering, joining, and hosting private, public, & live events, and a curated feed of career opportunities and open positions. Throughout, the experience is built around wellness - reducing the isolation common to demanding medical careers and fostering ongoing dialogue, celebration, and peer support."Great products are built when visionary leaders and technology innovators come together with a shared purpose," said Tarun Khatri, CEO at The NineHertz. "Dr. Ross brought a vision for empowering the surgical community, and we were proud to help transform that vision into a platform that is creating meaningful impact and fostering professional growth at scale."About The NineHertzThe NineHertz is an AI-native engineering partner that provides a comprehensive suite of services focused on the Build, Run, and Evolve framework. By integrating advanced generative and agentic AI into their product engineering lifecycle, the company promises significantly increased velocity and operational transparency for ISVs, digital natives, and enterprise clients. Their offerings span several technical domains, including digital product development, IoT solutions, and cloud architecture, alongside specialized AI transformation services. Operating across diverse sectors such as healthcare, finance, and logistics, the firm leverages its proprietary ContinuumAI™ framework to modernize legacy systems and deploy autonomous workflows. The organization acts as a long-term technology partner to help enterprises set up their offshore development center (ODC) and global capability center (GCC) in India.

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