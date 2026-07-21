Co-Locating to Unite Commercial Real Estate Market Insights with Real-World Building Practices

BUILDEX Alberta + Calgary Real Estate Forum announce co-location for 2026

BUILDEX Alberta and Calgary Real Estate Forum co-locate in Calgary this Oct, connecting leaders that fund, design, build, sell & manage Alberta’s real estate

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUILDEX Alberta and the Calgary Real Estate Forum announce their co-location at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park on October 21-22, 2026. This brand new collaboration will unite strategic market insights with real-world building practices, creating a dynamic event for professionals across the commercial real estate and building industries to connect, learn, and move their businesses forward.A Unique Opportunity to Bridge IndustriesThe co-location of these two premier events will bring together over 1,300 commercial real estate and 2,300 building industry professionals, fostering valuable connections and cross-industry collaboration. Attendees will gain access to:- Strategic Market Insights: Hear from Calgary’s most influential decision-makers in commercial real estate as they share insights, forecasts, and strategies shaping the future of the market.- Innovative Building Practices: Discover the latest technologies, materials, and systems being implemented in today’s and tomorrow’s industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential projects.- Unmatched Networking Opportunities: Build brand-new, valuable connections as leaders from the real estate and building industries converge in Western Canada’s largest convention facility.Uniting Knowledge and InnovationBUILDEX Alberta, the province’s largest event for the design, construction and real estate management industries, will showcase cutting-edge solutions, hands-on product demonstrations, and educational content advancing the built environment. Meanwhile, the Calgary Real Estate Forum will deliver unparalleled insights into market trends, investment opportunities, and the strategies driving commercial real estate success.Bringing these events together creates a unique event offering, with opportunities for improved understanding, real time decision-making and collaboration at every part of the built environment lifecycle.Quotes from Event Organizers“This co-location is a gamechanger for our audiences,” said James Wyatt, Show Director, BUILDEX Alberta. “… uniting these industries helps break down barriers through collaboration and mutual understanding, which is essential to navigating complexity, mitigating risk, and delivering projects that truly succeed.”Kelsey Dunne, Senior Conference Producer, Calgary Real Estate Forum, added, “For 28 years, the Calgary Real Estate Forum has always been about connecting decision-makers and shaping the future of commercial real estate. Partnering with BUILDEX Alberta allows us to expand that vision, offering attendees access to new perspectives and opportunities from real-world building practices”Join Us at BMO Centre, Stampede ParkProfessionals from across the building, construction, and real estate industries are invited to attend this industry-bridging co-location. Whether you’re looking to gain strategic insights, explore innovative building practices, or make valuable connections, the co-location of BUILDEX Alberta and the Calgary Real Estate Forum promises to deliver an event with real business benefits.For more information and to register, visit www.BUILDEXAlberta.com or www.CalgaryRealEstateForum.com About BUILDEX AlbertaBUILDEX Alberta is Alberta's largest exhibition and conference connecting the design, construction, and real estate industries. It is where all professionals of the built environment come together to network, learn, and discover the newest innovations, industry trends and expert information from a market in constant transformation. www.BUILDEXAlberta.com | #BUILDEXAlbertaAbout Calgary Real Estate ForumThe Calgary Real Estate Forum is a premier event for commercial real estate professionals, offering in-depth market insights, investment strategies, and networking opportunities. It is a must-attend event for anyone involved in real estate investment, development, and asset management. www.CalgaryRealEstateForum.com | #CREF

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