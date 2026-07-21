The Leader's Floor Lookout: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor today:

Preventing Democrats’ Partisan Shutdown

Last fall, congressional Democrats triggered the longest full government shutdown in American history by blocking Republican funding efforts and holding the American people hostage to their radical agenda and obsession with opposing President Trump. Their obstruction left servicemembers wondering when their next paycheck would arrive and families wondering how they would put food on the table.

Republicans reopened the government by passing a continuing resolution and remain committed to ensuring Americans never again endure a Democrat-imposed shutdown. That's why House Republicans have advanced every appropriations bill through committee and brought many to the House floor. Today, Democrats will once again have to make a choice between responsible governance and partisan pandering.

House Republicans will bring a continuing resolution to the floor today to keep the government open, ensure hardworking Americans continue receiving their paychecks through the end of the year, and prevent another round of needless political brinkmanship.

H.R. 9770, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, provides funding to crucial programs, including SNAP, WIC, TANF, and disaster relief through the end of the year. This bill will prevent the September 30, 2026 funding lapse while also allowing Congress to complete the appropriations process in regular order.

House Republicans have shown time and again that they are focused on governing responsibly.





Empowering Main Street and Local Economies

Main Street businesses are vital to local economies and help millions achieve the American Dream. However, the community banks and credit unions that serve Main Street have suffered from overregulation after the 2008 financial crisis that subjected them to many of the same regulatory standards as large financial institutions. As a result, many community banks have closed, making it increasingly difficult for small businesses to access capital.

Community banks should not be subject to the same regulatory framework as Wall Street's largest financial institutions. Because of this, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation today to modernize the one-size-fits-all regulatory system, reduce unnecessary burdens on community banks, and make it easier to establish new local financial institutions in underserved communities.

Chairman French Hill’s bill, H.R. 6955, the Main Street Capital Access Act, eases regulations on community banks and credit unions by tailoring regulatory thresholds, increasing transparency among regulators, making regulation more predictable for small banks, and promoting new bank formation.

House Republicans are committed to ensuring community banks have the opportunity to grow, compete, and serve the communities that rely on them.



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