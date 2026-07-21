DRUID Platform Expands to Provide Greater Flexibility for Fitness-for-Duty Assessment

New DRUID Touch assessment option enables organizations to extend objective fitness-for-duty testing across a broader workforce

DRUID Touch gives employers another scientifically validated assessment option while preserving the consistency, scientific rigor, and enterprise simplicity that have always distinguished DRUID."” — Rob Schiller

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impairment Science, Inc. (ISI) today announced the expansion of the DRUID impairment testing platform with the introduction of a new assessment option, DRUID Touch.With the addition of DRUID Touch, organizations seeking greater workplace safety can now choose between two scientifically validated assessment options while managing all employees through one enterprise platform, one individualized scoring methodology, and one consistent scientific standard for evaluating fitness for duty.All DRUID assessment options use the same individualized baseline methodology and generate results on the same DRUID scoring scale, enabling organizations to maintain one consistent standard for evaluating workforce readiness regardless of which assessment option is assigned.The result is broader workforce coverage, greater deployment flexibility, and expanded access to objective impairment testing—all without increasing administrative complexity."Organizations want one impairment testing platform that works across their entire workforce," said Rob Schiller, Chief Executive Officer of Impairment Science. "DRUID Touch expands the flexibility of the DRUID platform by giving employers another scientifically validated assessment option while preserving the consistency, scientific rigor, and enterprise simplicity that have always distinguished DRUID."Developed using the same neuroscience-based principles as DRUID Benchmark and DRUID Rapid, DRUID Touch measures the same cognitive and psychomotor functions.One Platform. More Ways to Assess Workforce Readiness. One Scientific Standard.Organizations can now choose between two scientifically validated assessment options within the DRUID platform.DRUID Rapid incorporates a balance task as one component of its assessment of performance related to fitness for duty.For employees for whom the balance assessment is not appropriate, organizations can assign DRUID Touch, which evaluates the same core cognitive and psychomotor functions through a different combination of scientifically validated tasks.Both assessment options:• Assess performance related to fitness for duty.• Compare each employee's performance against an individualized baseline.• Generate scores using the same DRUID scoring methodology.• Appear within the same DRUID Enterprise management dashboard and reporting system.Together, these assessment options enable organizations to extend objective impairment testing across a broader employee population while maintaining one consistent scientific standard for evaluating workplace readiness.How DRUID Touch WorksGrounded in neuroscience, DRUID Touch evaluates performance known to be affected by impairment, including:• Reaction time• Hand-eye coordination• Time estimation• Decision-making• Divided attentionThe assessment requires approximately two minutes to complete.Like every DRUID assessment, users first establish an individualized performance baseline. Subsequent assessments are compared against that baseline to identify meaningful changes in performance that may indicate diminished fitness for duty resulting from fatigue, illness, prescription medications, alcohol, cannabis, sleep deprivation, or other factors affecting fitness for duty.Administrators simply assign the appropriate assessment option to each employee through the DRUID Enterprise management portal. Regardless of which assessment is used, all results are integrated into a single enterprise reporting system, providing managers with one consistent view of workforce readiness."DRUID Touch is more than a new assessment option," Schiller added. "It reflects our commitment to continually expand the DRUID platform so organizations can extend objective fitness-for-duty assessment across more of their workforce while maintaining one scientific standard across the enterprise."About Impairment ScienceImpairment Science, Inc. develops neuroscience-based technologies that objectively measure human impairment. Unlike traditional drug testing, which detects the presence of specific substances, the DRUID platform measures current cognitive and psychomotor performance to help determine whether an individual is fit for duty at the time of testing. By comparing each employee's performance against an individualized baseline, DRUID helps organizations identify functional impairment regardless of its cause, helping organizations improve safety while reducing workplace risk, cost, and loss.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.