Trauma Recovery Therapy Addiction Therapy Counseling services Family Counseling

Healing Quest highlights trauma-informed care amid rising PTSD cases, offering compassionate, evidence-based therapy to support healing, resilience, & recovery.

NEWFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Quest Counseling Villages , a counseling practice, is commenting on recent national research examining PTSD prevalence and discussing how trauma-informed care has become part of broader conversations surrounding behavioral health access. The practice offers individual, couples, family, and trauma recovery counseling and states that it has received continued inquiries regarding trauma-focused counseling.Market OverviewNational surveys suggest that demand for mental health care, including trauma-related treatment, has continued to rise in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a 2024 American Psychological Association (APA) report on trends in mental health care, ninety percent of the public believes there is a mental health crisis in the United States today, and roughly one-third of all adults reported feeling anxious always or often over the prior year, citing a 2022 survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation and CNN.The same APA report notes that about one-third of people who sought mental health services were unable to access the care they needed. Cost was the most commonly cited barrier, identified by eighty percent of respondents, followed by shame or stigma, cited by more than sixty percent. Provider shortages were also a factor, with sixty percent of psychologists surveyed reporting no openings for new patients.Market research firm Market.us separately projects continued growth in mental health services overall, citing rising awareness of conditions such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression as one driver of expanding demand for outpatient and counseling-based care. The same report notes that integration of mental health screening into primary care settings has become more common, a development that researchers in the community health center study referenced below have linked to changes in how trauma-related conditions are identified and recorded.PTSD TrendsPTSD prevalence has been the subject of recent peer-reviewed research focused on patients treated in community-based health settings. A study published in a national mental health journal analyzed records from a network of community health centers with integrated behavioral health programs, covering more than 182,000 distinct patients who received behavioral health care between 2019 and 2022. The study found that PTSD prevalence among these patients increased over that period, with researchers noting that the rise has continued since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.The same study found that PTSD appeared to affect women, sexual and gender minorities, and individuals with social risk factors, such as housing or income instability, at higher rates than other groups in the sample. Researchers cautioned that rising prevalence figures can reflect a combination of factors, including increased trauma exposure, expanded screening practices, and reduced stigma around seeking a diagnosis, rather than any single cause.These patterns are consistent with broader national reporting suggesting that more people may be seeking diagnosis and treatment for trauma-related conditions than in prior years. Researchers caution that distinguishing a genuine rise in trauma exposure from a rise in detected cases requires longer-term, population-level data than is currently available.Trauma-Informed Care ApproachTrauma-informed care is a treatment framework that asks providers to recognize the potential presence of trauma in a client's history and adjust care accordingly, with an emphasis on physical and emotional safety, transparency between provider and client, and rebuilding a sense of control for the person receiving treatment. Trauma-focused approaches commonly referenced in clinical literature, including cognitive behavioral therapy and EMDR, are typically used alongside this framework to address symptoms associated with PTSD and related conditions.According to information published by the practice, Healing Quest Counseling Villages applies trauma-informed methods within its trauma recovery therapy service, which is designed to address complex trauma, PTSD, and what the practice describes as urban, racial, global, cultural, and spiritual trauma. The practice states that its approach may include eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) as one treatment method.The practice also offers addiction therapy and an Intensive In-Community program for youth and families, both of which it lists as services that may incorporate trauma-informed methods depending on individual client needs. The practice notes that its services are available both in person and through telehealth, an option referenced in industry reporting as one way trauma-focused providers have sought to expand access for clients who may face transportation, scheduling, or comfort-related barriers to in-person care.Population ConsiderationsThe community health center study referenced above offers more detail on which groups experienced higher rates of PTSD diagnosis within the patient population it tracked. Researchers found that women, sexual and gender minorities, and individuals facing social risk factors, such as housing or income instability, were diagnosed with PTSD at higher rates than other patients in the network. The study's authors noted that these differences may reflect a combination of differing trauma exposure, social circumstances, and patterns of access to behavioral health screening and care, rather than any single underlying cause.The APA report adds a related point regarding younger adults, noting that half of young adults surveyed reported feeling anxious always or often over the prior year, a higher rate than reported among adults overall. Researchers connect this finding to broader patterns of rising demand for trauma-informed and general mental health services among younger populations, alongside the workforce and access constraints described elsewhere in this release.Healing Quest Counseling Villages operates within the outpatient counseling segment of the broader mental health services market and observes trends related to trauma-informed care, PTSD treatment, and general access to behavioral health support. Its activity reflects a portion of the broader counseling landscape in South Jersey, particularly in cases involving trauma recovery therapy, addiction-related counseling , and family or relationship-focused therapy.External FactorsSeveral external factors appear to be shaping current demand for trauma-informed and general mental health care. Funding and policy attention are one factor: Market.us reports a $8.1 billion budget allocated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in 2024 for mental health and substance use disorder services, which the report frames as one signal of expanded federal investment in the sector.Workforce capacity is another factor referenced in the APA report. Its finding that sixty percent of psychologists had no openings for new patients suggests that provider availability may not be keeping pace with demand in some areas, a gap that has also been the subject of broader national discussion regarding access to behavioral health and trauma-related care.Screening and diagnosis practices are a third factor cited in the community health center study referenced above. Researchers in that study noted that expanded screening for trauma-related symptoms within primary and behavioral health care settings may itself contribute to higher recorded rates of PTSD diagnosis, independent of any underlying change in trauma exposure.Regional Analysis: South JerseyHealing Quest Counseling Villages operates two offices, one in Newfield and one in Collingswood, serving Gloucester, Camden, Cumberland County, and Atlantic County communities in South Jersey. The practice also provides in-home services in those three counties and telehealth appointments for clients located elsewhere in New Jersey. The national trends described above are not specific to New Jersey, but they offer context for the kind of demand patterns that regional outpatient and trauma-focused practices may encounter as they manage intake and scheduling.The practice operates as an out-of-network provider for some insurance plans, meaning clients may need to confirm their specific benefits in advance. Families seeking the practice's Intensive In-Community program, an in-home counseling option for youth, must first contact the state's PerformCare system to request services before being matched with a therapist, according to information published by the practice.Access ConsiderationsNational data referenced above suggests that provider capacity remains a recurring theme in discussions of trauma and mental health care access. The APA report's finding regarding limited openings among psychologists surveyed is one indicator cited in national coverage of this issue, alongside continued attention to whether insurance plans maintain sufficient behavioral health provider networks compared with medical networks, a topic that has been the subject of ongoing regulatory review.Practices accepting a range of insurance plans, as Healing Quest Counseling Villages does, may represent one way smaller providers attempt to address access barriers tied to cost, which the APA report identifies as the most commonly cited obstacle to receiving needed mental health care. The same report notes that stigma remains a significant secondary barrier, cited by more than sixty percent of respondents, a factor that has been discussed in connection with trauma-related conditions such as PTSD, where individuals may delay seeking care due to concerns about disclosure or judgment.OutlookBased on the national data referenced in this release, demand for trauma-informed and general mental health services appears likely to remain elevated in the near term. The APA report and the Market.us industry analysis both point to persistent workforce shortages, ongoing discussion of insurance coverage and provider network adequacy, and continued attention to trauma-related conditions such as PTSD as factors that may influence how providers, including smaller regional practices, structure their services going forward.Researchers behind the community health center study referenced above noted that continued tracking of PTSD prevalence across diverse patient populations may help clarify how much of the observed increase reflects genuine growth in trauma exposure versus expanded screening and reduced stigma. They suggested that this distinction may become clearer as more longitudinal data becomes available in the coming years. The APA report makes a related observation, noting that continued investment in provider training, telehealth infrastructure, and insurance network adequacy may shape how quickly the gap between demand and available trauma-informed care narrows in the years ahead.About Healing Quest Counseling VillagesHealing Quest Counseling Villages is a counseling practice based in Newfield and Collingswood, New Jersey. The practice was founded by Desiree Guyton, MA, MDIV, LPC, and its current team includes licensed and associate-level therapists and social workers. The practice states that trauma recovery counseling may include EMDR and telehealth appointments when clinically appropriate.Contact InformationFor more information:Email: careteam@healingquestcv.comPhone: (856)-605-7332Website: https://healingquestcv.com/

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