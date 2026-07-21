Global Health Journal anchored the first meeting of the 4th editorial board at the People’s Medical Publishing House

Some of the attendees at the People’s Medical Publishing House’s Symposium on June 22, 2026

People’s Medical Publishing House’s Symposium in Beijing discusses the development of high-quality medical journals

BEIJING, CHINA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People’s Medical Publishing House organized a symposium on medical journal development. The event also marked the first meeting of Global Health Journal’s newly constituted 4th editorial board. In the event, prominent academics and industry experts discussed new methods to make Chinese medical research more accessible and reputable around the world.People’s Medical Publishing House is China’s largest medical publishing company, publishing over 4000 titles every year across medical publications, textbooks, medical research journals, and more. In recent years PMPH has expanded its reach through English-language publications and journals which intend to make Chinese medical research more easily accessible to the rest of the world. One such journal is the Global Health Journal, an open-access quarterly publication that focuses on advancements in epidemiology, public health and health governance. Since 2017, Global Health Journal has provided a platform for academic exchange, sharing advancements, and highlighting developments from China in the field of global health.On June 22, 2026, PMPH organized a symposium on the development of high-quality medical journals. The event also marked the first working meeting of the fourth editorial board of Global Health Journal.The symposium was attended by over 50 high-ranking representatives, including Prof. Li Liming, Director of the Peking University Center for Public Health and Epidemic Preparedness & Response and Advisor to the Editorial Board; Prof. Ren Minghui, Dean of the Institute of Global Health at Peking University and Editor-in-Chief of the Editorial Board; Dr. Yang Jin, Deputy Editor-in-General of the People’s Medical Publishing House; and members of the editorial boards of several journals, both from China and abroad.Dr. Yang Jin addressed the gathering, where he laid out the goals for the new Global Health Journal editorial board. He emphasized that the journal should aid the development of global health disciplines through a focus on publishing high-quality articles and building strong international collaborations. These steps would move the journal towards becoming a world-class scientific and technological resource.Other speakers at the event praised Global Health Journal for its work in promoting global health disciplines since 2017. They highlighted how the journal had provided a platform for academic exchange and sharing advancements in global health with an international perspective, while also making Chinese academics visible to the world.Attending editorial board members offered suggestions on how the journal’s academic quality and brand value could be improved. Industry experts were invited to give reports analyzing the impact of international citation indicators and other metrics on the development of English-language medical journals.Articles from Global Health Journal can be accessed for free at https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/global-health-journal/

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