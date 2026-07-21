NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leadership visits Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal supporting fleet logistics

By Alexzander Johnson Public Affairs NAVSUP HQ

__YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan— __Capt. Tom Arnold, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka visited the Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal (NOACT) at Site Yokota to engage Sailors, observe transportation operations and observe firsthand the command's role in moving the cargo that supports forward-deployed Naval forces throughout the Pacific.

During the visit, he emphasized that the small detachment's daily efforts directly support operational readiness by ensuring critical cargo reaches the fleet.

According to Arnold, one of the primary purposes of the visit was to meet Sailors where they work, better understand their mission and reinforce the importance of their contribution to fleet operations.

"This is a one of a kind site," Arnold said.

Much of the cargo supporting operational forces first enters the theater through the NOACT facility before continuing to units across the region. While much of the work performed by the Sailors assigned to the site often occurs behind the scenes, it has a direct impact on their shipmates operating throughout the region.

"The guys on the ground are the ones who are doing the work," Arnold said. "I don't think these guys ever have a problem figuring out what they're doing every day is impacting their shipmates tremendously."

Lt. Cameron Lombardi, current operations officer, said the facility serves as a key transportation hub where Navy personnel coordinate daily with Air Force transportation professionals to prioritize cargo movement through available airlift. Although the organizations remain under separate chains of command, they work side by side to synchronize transportation requirements and move priority cargo supporting multiple geographic regions.

Lombardi explained that continuous communication between transportation sites is essential. Daily coordination allows personnel to determine shipment priorities, reroute cargo when necessary and ensure critical material reaches operational forces as efficiently as possible.

The detachment consists of approximately 10 Sailors, primarily Logistics Specialists, who operate with significant responsibility. Due to the size of the team, first- and second-class petty officers are entrusted with substantial decision-making authority while maintaining close coordination with transportation partners.

Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Raniel Reyes, the senior enlisted leader supporting the mission, said developing Sailors remains just as important as accomplishing daily transportation requirements.

"It is my duty to ensure that my Sailors understand the value of their contributions,” said Reyes. “I develop plans so they can continuously grow and build new skills.”

Reyes also highlighted the strategic importance of the installation.

"NOACT is the only one in the world and is vital to supporting the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard in the region. We expedite and reroute shipments to ensure critical assets reach their destinations efficiently," Reyes said.

Logistics Specialist Second Class Cesar Gonzales said the mission extends beyond moving cargo and directly affects the morale of deployed service members.

"It means a lot knowing the logistical and supply support we provide the warfighters on this mission can also boost morale. Having care packages sent from their loved ones keeps their spirits up and reminds them who they're fighting for," Gonzales said.

Command Master Chief Denise Guerrero said visiting the site gave her an opportunity to better understand the scope of the operation and recognize the Sailors executing the mission each day.

Guerrero encouraged the team to remain focused on both the mission and personal readiness.

"Continue the hard push. Your job is recognized. Continue to take care of yourselves because if you don't take care of yourselves, we can't continue the mission," Guerrero said.

The visit concluded with leadership reinforcing that disciplined communication, cargo prioritization and empowered Sailors remain the foundation of transportation operations at NOACT. Through daily coordination and teamwork, the detachment continues supporting the movement of critical cargo.

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka is the Western Pacific's largest U.S. Navy logistics command. From its headquarters near Truman Bay, about 26 miles (41 kilometers) south of Tokyo, the command oversees a network of more than 20 detachments, sites and fuel terminals stretching from Misawa, Japan, to Sydney, Australia, and from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to Guam. Together, these locations provide logistics support to the Navy, Marine Corps and other Department of Defense and federal activities within the 7th Fleet area of operations.

Naval Supply Systems Command, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel who provide supply, acquisition and logistics support to the Navy and joint forces worldwide.