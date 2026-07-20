Notice of Public Hearing - August 3, 2026 (Amendment to Comprehensive Plan)

The Granville County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Monday, August 3, 2026 will hold a public hearing at 7:00 PM or later at the Granville Expo and Convention Center at 4185 US Highway 15 South, Oxford, N.C. 27565.

The purpose of the public hearing is to hear public comments on the North Falls Lake Area Study:

Consider Adopting the North Falls Lake Area Study as an Amendment to the Granville County Comprehensive Plan

THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL CONSIDER ADOPTING THE NORTH FALLS LAKE AREA STUDY AS AN AMENDMENT TO THE GRANVILLE COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. THE AREA STUDY WAS PREPARED ON BEHALF OF THE CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (CAMPO), AS WELL AS GRANVILLE, WAKE AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES. THE STUDY HAS TRANSPORTATION AND LAND USE RECOMMENDATIONS THAT INCLUDES AREAS IN GRANVILLE COUNTY.

For additional information or public examination, contact the Granville County Planning Department, 122 Williamsboro Street, P.O. Box 877, Oxford, NC 27565; phone 919-603-1331 or fax 919-693-6794.