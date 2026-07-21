Kathy Anne Jones, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Wellness Through Science And Nutrition

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bio-Scientist, Wellness Coach, Natural Chef, and Author Helps Individuals Create Lasting Health Transformations Through Practical, Joyful LivingHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Kathy Anne Jones is a bio-scientist, wellness coach, natural chef, and author of Be Younger Next Month, with more than 40 years of experience in health, nutrition, and sustainable wellness. As a pioneer in the natural foods movement, she has spent decades helping individuals understand the connection between food, lifestyle choices, and long-term vitality.Throughout her career, Kathy has blended scientific knowledge, culinary expertise, and practical coaching to create an approach centered on balance, simplicity, and lasting change. Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that healthy living should not feel restrictive or overwhelming. Instead, it should be realistic, enjoyable, and integrated into everyday life.Kathy’s passion for health began through personal experience. After losing her mother to colon cancer at a young age and later witnessing her father struggle with heart disease, she became determined to understand better the relationship between nutrition, lifestyle, and disease prevention. Long before food-based wellness became mainstream, she was exploring how everyday choices could influence long-term well-being.She began her professional career in microbiology within the medical field, building a scientific foundation that continues to shape her work today. Her background allowed her to approach wellness from both an evidence-based and human-centered perspective, combining research with practical strategies people could realistically use.Driven by her passion for science and food, Kathy transitioned from the laboratory into culinary health entrepreneurship. She founded Seasons Best, one of Iowa’s first organic restaurants, where she spent nine years introducing guests to flavorful, whole-food cuisine. Her culinary work later included catering for the Joffrey Ballet, the Neville Brothers, and President Gerald Ford.Kathy’s love of the mountains eventually brought her to Colorado, where she and her husband purchased, renovated, and expanded Alpine Natural Foods in Summit County. Through that venture, she continued making healthier choices more accessible while deepening her understanding of how nutrition, lifestyle, and environment influence well-being.For the past 12 years, Kathy has led Joyful Approach to Health, her coaching and education practice. Through cooking classes, nutrition education, virtual coaching, and personalized guidance, she helps individuals create healthier, more energized lives through realistic and sustainable changes.She is also the creator of The SPEAK Method™, which she introduced in her book, Be Younger Next Month. This structured approach centers on Self-care, Passion, eating healthy, activity, and Kindness. The method encourages people to focus on consistent daily habits rather than extreme or short-term solutions. Kathy believes meaningful transformation happens when individuals learn to work with their bodies and minds instead of continually fighting against them.Known for her ability to simplify wellness, Kathy teaches practical strategies that make healthy living more achievable. From budget-conscious meal planning and efficient cooking techniques to mindset shifts and movement, she helps clients build habits that support greater confidence, energy, and long-term health.Jones is now expanding her work as The GLP-1 Go-To Gal to support women over 40 who are navigating weight loss, age-related metabolic changes, and the growing use of GLP-1 medications. Drawing on more than four decades of experience in science, nutrition, behavior change, and wellness coaching, she created The Body Signals Blueprint, a step-by-step, science-based framework that helps women understand the emotional, habit, hunger, and hormonal or metabolic signals that influence their weight.The blueprint grew from Kathy’s belief that lasting weight loss requires more than simply telling women what to eat or how much to exercise. Many women blame themselves for lacking willpower when, in reality, stress, established routines, food noise, changing appetite signals, hormonal shifts, sleep, and metabolism may all be affecting their progress.The Body Signals Blueprint helps women identify what is influencing their choices and respond with greater confidence and practical strategies rather than confusion or self-blame. It is designed for women who are using or considering GLP-1 medication, preparing to transition off medication, or seeking a natural approach to weight management.The framework provides a foundation for creating sustainable habits, maintaining results, and moving beyond quick fixes. Rather than focusing only on calories or the number on the scale, it helps women better understand the patterns and signals that may be shaping their eating, energy, and progress.Kathy believes one of the greatest challenges in health and wellness today is the overwhelming amount of conflicting information. Constant exposure to changing advice can create confusion, inconsistency, and burnout. She sees this challenge as an opportunity for trusted wellness professionals to provide greater clarity, connection, and practical guidance.The values that guide Kathy most deeply are integrity, honesty, and kindness. She believes trust is the foundation of meaningful relationships and strives to communicate honestly, serve with compassion, and meet people where they are.Kathy also believes people are never too old to change direction, pursue a new purpose, or share what they have learned. Her own evolution—from scientist to entrepreneur, natural chef, author, and wellness coach—reflects her commitment to continued growth.Through more than four decades of scientific exploration, culinary innovation, and wellness leadership, Kathy Anne Jones continues to inspire individuals to approach health with curiosity, confidence, and joy. Her mission remains clear: to help people create sustainable habits that allow them to feel stronger, healthier, and more connected to their best selves.Learn More About Kathy Anne JonesContact: kathy@joyfulapproachtohealth.comInfluential Women Profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kathryn-jones The Body Signals Blueprint: https://bodysignalsblueprint Joyful Approach to Health: https://joyfulapproachtohealth.com/ About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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