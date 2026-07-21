Influential Women Showcase: Chantelle Lindsey, Resident Experience Manager And Leasing Manager At Hillpointe

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Stronger Communities Through Resident Engagement, Team Development, and Multifamily Leadership Across the Greater Macon AreaChantelle Lindsey is a Resident Experience Manager and Leasing Manager at Hillpointe, where she is dedicated to creating meaningful resident experiences, strengthening community engagement, and supporting successful multifamily operations throughout the Greater Macon area. Through creative marketing strategies, resident-focused initiatives, events, and outreach efforts, she works to build communities where individuals feel welcomed, valued, and connected.In addition to her responsibilities in resident experience and leasing, Chantelle is actively involved in Hillpointe’s Brand Ambassador training program, where she helps onboard and mentor new team members across multiple properties. Through this role, she supports the development of consistent service standards, operational excellence, and a culture of collaboration throughout the organization.With nearly a decade of experience in property management, Chantelle has built a diverse career spanning student housing, affordable housing, and conventional multifamily communities. She began her journey in the industry in 2018 after transitioning from retail and exploring early interests in hospitality. Over the years, she quickly advanced through positions including Leasing Consultant and Assistant Manager before moving into leadership roles where she helped launch, stabilize, and strengthen multiple properties throughout her region.Throughout her career, Chantelle has contributed to strong leasing performance, including multi-million-dollar lease sales and successful occupancy projections for key communities. Her ability to combine relationship-building, strategic marketing, and operational knowledge has allowed her to create positive outcomes for both residents and organizations.Chantelle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design from the Art Institute of Atlanta, an educational background that complements her passion for creating welcoming, functional, and thoughtfully designed living environments. Her design perspective, combined with her property management expertise, allows her to understand how physical spaces and community experiences influence the way residents feel about their homes.Known for her people-first approach, Chantelle believes property management is about more than maintaining buildings or completing transactions—it is about supporting people through important life transitions. She values the personal stories behind every move-in and believes every resident interaction is an opportunity to create trust, connection, and a sense of belonging.Chantelle attributes much of her success to her regional manager, Lachey Anthony, who has supported her since she started at Hillpointe nearly three years ago. She credits Lachey as a significant influence in her professional development and learning, providing support, guidance, teaching, and encouragement throughout her journey. Whether offering advice, helping solve challenges, or even assisting with moving boxes, Lachey has been a valuable mentor who has helped Chantelle understand the many aspects of property management, including both the rewarding and difficult moments of the industry.Beyond mentorship, Chantelle believes her upbringing as a military child played a major role in shaping who she is today. Growing up in a military family and moving to different countries and regions exposed her to a wide variety of cultures, personalities, and communities. From experiences in Germany to different parts of the United States, she learned how to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and adapt to different environments.Chantelle also credits her education in interior design as a foundation that initially drew her toward property management. She originally wanted to be involved in renovation and community improvement projects, and she found that property management allowed her to combine her creativity with her passion for helping people.Additionally, Chantelle believes her experience as a child of divorce helped develop her independence, resilience, and strength. Navigating difficult circumstances with her parents and siblings taught her valuable lessons about handling challenges, communicating effectively, and remaining steady during uncertain situations—skills that continue to serve her when working with residents and teams.For young women entering the property management industry, Chantelle’s advice is simple: embrace change and do not take everything personally. She believes that property management is fundamentally a people business, and people can be unpredictable. While individuals may sometimes create challenges, they can also provide inspiration and meaningful connections.Chantelle encourages professionals entering the field not to view it as simply a job, but as an opportunity to build relationships, learn from experiences, and make a difference in people’s lives. She believes optimism, flexibility, and the willingness to adapt are essential qualities for long-term success.Looking at the future of the industry, Chantelle believes one of the biggest challenges is navigating organizational growing pains during periods of rapid expansion. She also recognizes that young African American women may still face barriers when entering and advancing within certain professional environments.However, she sees significant opportunities through mentorship, professional development, networking, and personal branding. Chantelle believes expanding into training and leadership roles can create new pathways for growth while helping others achieve success.The values that guide Chantelle in both her professional and personal life are a people-first mindset, community engagement, and a commitment to making a positive impact wherever she serves. She believes supporting others, building authentic relationships, and contributing to stronger communities are essential parts of meaningful work.Chantelle also values environmental stewardship, compassion for animals, optimism, and resilience. These principles influence how she approaches leadership, relationships, and challenges throughout her career.Through her dedication to resident satisfaction, team development, and community building, Chantelle Lindsey continues to make a meaningful impact in the multifamily housing industry. Her commitment to service, adaptability, and empowering others reflects her passion for creating communities where people feel supported, connected, and at home.Learn More about Chantelle Lindsey:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Chantelle-Lindsey Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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