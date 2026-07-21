eMedia Monitor and MT Connect Partner to Bring Global Broadcast Intelligence to Media Monitoring Marketplace

Partnership gives MT Connect users access to eMM's real-time TV and radio content through a single marketplace integration

MMOs are under pressure to deliver broader coverage with leaner workflows. Through MT Connect, eMM's global broadcast network becomes part of their solution - not an additional complexity” — Michelle Harold, VP of Global Partnerships, eMedia Monitor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMedia Monitor (eMM), the broadcast intelligence platform and global leader in real-time radio, TV and podcast monitoring, and MT Connect, a global media intelligence content marketplace, today announced a partnership that will bring eMM's global broadcast monitoring network to MT Connect's international user base.

The partnership will enable MT Connect users to access national broadcast content packages drawn from eMM's monitoring infrastructure - spanning 94 countries, 42 languages, 3,500+ broadcast channels - directly through the MT Connect platform. For media intelligence teams managing coverage across multiple markets and channels, the integration removes a significant barrier: the need to source international broadcast content from multiple providers. eMM's content will be available through MT Connect as country-specific broadcast packages, giving buyers flexible access to the markets most relevant to their monitoring requirements.

Connecting buyers with trusted broadcast content at scale

MT Connect operates as a single marketplace connecting media intelligence buyers with trusted content providers across the FIBEP network. The addition of eMM's broadcast intelligence strengthens that offer significantly, addressing one of the most persistent gaps in media monitoring workflows: reliable, real-time access to TV, radio and audio-visual content at international scale.

As media intelligence teams continue to expand their monitoring remit - tracking reputation, policy developments, competitive activity and market sentiment across borders - access to broadcast content from a proven, technology-led provider becomes increasingly critical. eMM's platform captures content in real time, 24 hours a day, across TV, radio, web TV, podcasts, YouTube, TikTok and digital news channels, with speech-to-text transcription adapted to country-specific language characteristics in 42 languages.

Further details on content availability, coverage packages and access through MT Connect will be announced shortly. Organisations wishing to explore how the partnership can support their international broadcast monitoring requirements are invited to contact MT Connect directly via mtconnect.ai.

Michelle Harold, VP of Global Partnerships, eMedia Monitor: "MMOs are under pressure to deliver broader coverage with leaner workflows. Through MT Connect, eMM's global broadcast network becomes part of their solution - not an additional complexity."

Alan Malligsen, Chief Partnership Officer, MT Connect: "Our ambition is to make trusted global media content easier to access. Partnering with eMedia Monitor strengthens MT Connect's broadcast offering and expands opportunities worldwide."

Contact: eMedia Monitor GmbH · media@eMediaMonitor.net · +43 1 581 2630 100

Notes to Editors / About eMedia Monitor eMedia Monitor is a broadcast intelligence platform and global leader in real-time radio, TV and podcast monitoring. 94 countries · 42 languages · 3,500+ broadcast channels · 35,000+ podcasts · 24/7 real-time monitoring · Content captured across TV, radio, web TV, podcasts, YouTube, TikTok and digital news channels · Trusted by brands including Airbus and Volkswagen Group; media intelligence providers such as Cision, Aitastic and Unicepta; PR networks including FGS Global and governmental/non-governmental multinational organisations including the European Commission and European Central Bank · Gold, DataComms Awards 2026 · Gold, AMEC Awards 2025 emediamonitor.net

Contact: MT Connect · https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/mediatrack-connect/

Notes to Editors / About MT Connect MT Connect is a global marketplace built specifically for the media monitoring industry · Connects trusted media intelligence companies and content suppliers through a single platform · Enables the exchange of media intelligence content worldwide · Built for media intelligence companies and trusted FIBEP partners · Streamlines content discovery, procurement, and distribution · Expanding network of newspaper, magazine, broadcast and digital content providers · Simplifies international content sourcing and collaboration · Helps media monitoring organisations expand coverage across markets and channels more efficiently · Developed by Media Track, a globally recognised provider of media intelligence content aggregation and conversion services · mtconnect.ai

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