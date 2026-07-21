Influential Women Highlights Erin Smith, CRME, CHBA: Transforming Hospitality Sales Performance

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality Advisor Helps Companies Build Structured, High-Performing Sales Teams That Drive Predictable Revenue GrowthColorado Springs, Colorado – Erin Smith, CRME, CHBA, is the President and Founder of Aurelia Hospitality Consulting, a boutique advisory firm dedicated to helping hospitality and experiential travel brands design high-performing, structured sales organizations. With more than 25 years of hospitality sales leadership, Erin has built a career around helping organizations navigate growth, transition, and complexity while improving commercial performance through intentional organizational design.Throughout her career, Erin observed that most hospitality organizations don’t struggle because they lack talented people – they struggle because talented people are working within systems that lack clarity, structure, and alignment. That realization became the foundation for Aurelia Hospitality Consulting.At Aurelia Hospitality Consulting, Erin focuses on creating clarity, accountability, and alignment across commercial functions. Her approach helps organizations move beyond short-term fixes and develop sustainable systems that allow teams to perform consistently and scale effectively.Erin’s methodology, including the Aurelia Sales Success Framework™, guides clients through diagnostic, design, and transformation phases designed to strengthen sales effectiveness. By examining organizational structures, processes, and leadership alignment, she helps companies create environments where teams can succeed – not through increased pressure, but through the right foundation of support, strategy, and structure.Erin holds certifications as a Certified Revenue Management Expert (CRME) and Certified Hospitality Business Acumen (CHBA) through HSMAI, where she remains an active member. Her extensive industry knowledge, combined with her leadership experience, enables her to provide hospitality organizations with practical strategies designed to improve performance and create lasting impact.One of the most important lessons Erin has learned throughout her career is that pressure alone rarely produces consistent performance. Early in her professional journey, she discovered that long-term success does not come from simply working harder, but from having the right structure, support, clarity, and alignment in place.Erin believes that when organizations create the proper foundation, individuals and teams are able to perform at a higher level, make stronger decisions, and deliver more consistent results without unnecessary burnout. This philosophy has become the foundation of her approach at Aurelia, where she helps leaders understand that performance challenges are often connected to systems and structures rather than individual effort alone.For young women entering the hospitality industry, Erin’s advice is to trust their experience more than they think they should. She believes women do not need to have every answer or be perfectly prepared before pursuing new opportunities. Instead, she encourages them to recognize the value of their unique experiences and perspectives.Erin believes confidence grows through action, learning, and continued development. When women trust themselves, remain open to growth, and recognize the strengths they already possess, she believes opportunities naturally begin to unfold.As a leader and consultant, Erin understands that one of the biggest challenges in hospitality today is that organizations often attribute underperformance to individuals when the underlying issue is frequently related to how the commercial organization was originally designed. Misaligned structures, unclear expectations, and ineffective processes can prevent talented teams from reaching their full potential.Erin believes the greatest opportunity lies in intentionally designed sales organizations and operational clarity that enable companies to achieve scalable and consistent results. While her expertise is deeply rooted in hospitality, she believes these principles can be applied across industries to strengthen teams, improve performance, and support sustainable growth.The values that guide Erin in both her professional and personal life are resilience, self-reliance, and trust in lived experience. She believes challenges shape perspective and that personal experiences can become valuable sources of insight and strength.Erin is deeply committed to her family and remains motivated by the goal of creating generational security and stability. She also values supporting and empowering other women, encouraging them to trust their own paths and recognize their ability to create meaningful impact.In addition, Erin maintains a strong connection to nature, which helps her remain grounded and centered in both life and leadership. She believes balance, reflection, and authenticity are essential components of sustainable success.Through Aurelia Hospitality Consulting, Erin Smith continues to help hospitality and experiential travel organizations build stronger foundations, improve commercial performance, and create environments where people and businesses can thrive. By combining decades of industry experience with a passion for intentional leadership, she remains committed to helping organizations achieve success through clarity, structure, and strategic alignment.Learn More about Erin Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/erin-smith or through her website, https://aureliahospitalityconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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