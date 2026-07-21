Side Equity Ventures LLC-Fz Announces Appointment of Mr. Paolo Cozzolino as LP Advisory Member to Spearhead GCC Growth.

Side Equity, a global investment and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paolo Cozzolino as a Limited Partner (LP) Advisory Member.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Side Equity Ventures LLC-Fz, a global investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paolo Cozzolino as a Limited Partner (LP) Advisory Member. This strategic addition strengthens the firm’s commitment to expanding its operations and investment activities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and surrounding markets.In his new role, Mr. Cozzolino will lead the establishment and growth of Side Equity Ventures’ presence in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and other key countries in the region. He will focus on cultivating strategic partnerships, identifying high-potential investment opportunities, and supporting the firm’s portfolio companies in navigating the vibrant GCC business environment.Bringing Decades of Global Expertise:Mr. Cozzolino brings over 30 years of distinguished international experience in general trading, economic development, and business commerce. Widely recognized for his profound knowledge of global markets, he possesses sharp investment and financial acumen, having represented prestigious global investment funds. His expertise spans banking, financing, strategic sales, and the management of large-scale enterprises, complemented by an extensive network across private and public sectors.As a visionary entrepreneur and solution-oriented leader, Mr. Cozzolino combines strategic insight, financial expertise, and a global perspective to deliver results in trading, banking, finance, and investment. His deep regional market knowledge will be instrumental in advancing Side Equity Ventures’ expansion across the GCC.Leadership and New Member Statements:Ms. Anita Kaye-Essien, Managing Partner at Side Equity Ventures, expressed the firm’s enthusiasm:“We are truly enthused about Mr. Cozzolino’s acceptance to become an LP Advisory Member at the firm. His unparalleled experience and strategic vision will be instrumental as we build a robust presence in the GCC region. We look forward to working closely with him to unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our partners and portfolio companies.”HRH Dr. Nana Sanzule Manwere Andam I, Managing Partner of Side Equity Group, shared his excitement upon receiving Mr. Cozzolino’s formal letter of acceptance at the firm’s headquarters in Singapore:“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Paolo Cozzolino into the growth core of Side Equity. His acceptance marks the beginning of a stellar future as we expand our footprint across the GCC and beyond. We anticipate tremendous success through this strategic partnership.”Mr. Paolo Cozzolino commented on his appointment:“I am honored to join Side Equity Ventures LLC-Fz at such a pivotal moment in the firm’s global expansion. The GCC and its surrounding markets represent some of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving economic landscapes in the world today. I look forward to working closely with Ms. Anita Kaye-Essien, HRH Dr. Nana Sanzule Manwere Andam I, and the broader leadership team to unlock high-value opportunities, build enduring regional partnerships, and drive sustainable growth across key sectors.”About Side Equity Ventures LLC-Fz:Side Equity Ventures is a forward-thinking investment advisory firm focused on building high-impact companies in technology, real estate, energy, infrastructure, and related sectors. With a strong presence in Asia and expanding operations in Africa and the Middle East, the firm is committed to creating long-term value through strategic partnerships and regional expertise.

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