Powder Compacting Pressers Market Size To Reach $477.82Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 9.4%

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The Business Research Company's Powder Compacting Pressers Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The powder compacting pressers market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by technological advancements and shifting industrial demands. As industries increasingly seek efficient and precise manufacturing methods, this market is poised to expand further, responding to evolving requirements across various sectors.

Powder Compacting Pressers Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for powder compacting pressers has witnessed substantial expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $305.33 billion in 2025 to $333.37 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This historical growth is largely due to the rising prominence of powder metallurgy and sintered component production, the continued use of traditional mechanical and hydraulic pressing technologies, growing demand for lightweight automotive parts, limited automation adoption in powder compacting methods, and the expansion of industrial tooling and hardmetal manufacturing.

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Looking ahead, the powder compacting pressers market is forecast to maintain robust growth, reaching $477.82 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. This anticipated growth is driven by increasing needs for lightweight components in electric vehicles, broader implementation of automated and smart manufacturing technologies, stringent efficiency and material conservation regulations, advancements in aerospace and high-performance materials, and the growth of ceramic and composite component production. Notable trends during the forecast period include the rising use of servo electric and CNC-integrated presses for precision manufacturing, a stronger focus on energy-efficient systems to reduce waste and cut operational expenses, greater adoption of automated powder compaction lines in mass production, enhanced tooling and die designs for improved density and uniformity, and the integration of smart sensors for real-time monitoring of pressure, density, and cycle efficiency.

Understanding Powder Compacting Pressers and Their Role

Powder compacting presses are specialized industrial machines designed to compress powdered substances into solid, accurately shaped components through controlled pressure applied within a die cavity. These machines are essential for producing parts that are dense, uniform, and dimensionally precise, while also minimizing material wastage throughout the manufacturing process. By improving production efficiency and ensuring consistent quality, they play a key role in high-precision forming techniques for powdered materials.

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Electric Vehicle Adoption as a Key Growth Driver for Powder Compacting Pressers

One of the primary factors propelling the powder compacting pressers market is the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs operate using electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries rather than traditional internal combustion engines. Increasing environmental awareness among consumers and governments worldwide is driving the shift toward EVs as part of broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change. Powder compacting presses contribute to this trend by enabling the production of high-precision, lightweight, and dense components such as motor cores and structural parts that enhance energy efficiency, reduce vehicle weight, and support large-scale EV manufacturing.

For example, in January 2025, Cox Automotive Inc., a US-based software firm, reported that EV sales in 2023 were revised upward to 1,212,758 units, marking a 49% increase compared to the previous year. Sales continued to rise in 2024, reaching 1,301,411 units, a 7.3% growth, with EVs accounting for 8.1% of overall vehicle sales, up from 7.8% in 2023. This upward trend in EV adoption is a significant contributor to the expanding demand in the powder compacting pressers market.

Powder Compacting Pressers Market Dynamics Across Regions

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the powder compacting pressers market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of regional trends and opportunities shaping the industry’s future.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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