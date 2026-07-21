True Summit Adventures Expands Icon-Led Adventures as Everest Legend Kami Rita Sherpa Announces 33rd Everest Summit Bid

Kami Rita Sherpa has the most ascents of Mount Everest (31) Kami Rita Sherpa at Everest base camp, May 2026

True Summit Adventures expands its Icon-Led Adventures collection as Everest legend Kami Rita Sherpa announces his record-breaking 33rd summit attempt.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Summit Adventures Expands Icon-Led Adventures as Everest Legend Kami Rita Sherpa Announces Record 33rd Summit Bid for 2027Luxury adventure travel specialist expands its Icon-Led Adventures collection, led by world-renowned figures from mountaineering, sport, conservation, photography and culture.As their Head Guide in Nepal, Everest legend Kami Rita Sherpa announces that he will return to Mount Everest in spring 2027 in an attempt to break his own world record with a 33rd successful ascent.At the same time, True Summit Adventures today announced a major expansion of its Icon-Led Adventures collection, a programme built around the idea that the future of luxury travel will be defined not only by where people go, where they stay or how they get there, but by who they travel with.For Kami Rita's next Everest expedition, True Summit Adventures will have a limited number of spaces available for guests to trek to Everest Base Camp with Nepal's greatest climber, allowing them to share in the experience and festival atmosphere surrounding his latest world record attempt.Guests will experience the Everest region with its most famous son, gaining a rare insight into Sherpa culture, Himalayan life and the mountain that has shaped his remarkable career. Throughout the journey, conversations around climbing, risk, resilience and the changing Himalaya will be every bit as meaningful as the trek itself.For True Summit Adventures, however, the journey represents far more than a single departure.It is the latest expression of a philosophy the company has been developing since its inception: creating adventures led by individuals whose lives have been devoted to mastering some of the world's most extraordinary environments and disciplines.Icon-Led Adventures are built around genuine mastery. Each adventure combines exceptional accommodation, meticulous logistics and remarkable destinations with the people whose knowledge, achievements and lifelong dedication offer an unrivalled perspective on them."For years, luxury travel companies have touted their creativity through the world's finest hotels, private houses, superyachts and their ability to tie them all together with exceptional logistics. Those things are important, of course, but to us they're simply the baseline. If you are heli-skiing in Antarctica from a superyacht, we want to make sure you're doing it alongside two living legends from the worlds of skiing and adventure," said Oliver Browne, Founder of True Summit Adventures.The Icon-Led Adventures collection already includes Everest record-holder Kami Rita Sherpa, elite German alpinist David Goettler, legendary American mountaineer Ed Viesturs, the first American to climb all fourteen 8,000-metre peaks without supplemental oxygen, and mountain endurance athlete Karl Egloff, whose speed records have redefined what is possible at altitude.The company says these partnerships represent only the beginning.Over the coming months, True Summit Adventures expects to announce collaborations with internationally recognised figures spanning golf, skiing, ocean exploration, photography, conservation and culture as it continues to expand the Icon-Led Adventures collection beyond the mountains."The future of luxury travel is access, mastery and full immersion," Browne continued.As travellers increasingly seek authenticity, knowledge and meaningful human connection alongside comfort and exclusivity, True Summit Adventures believes Icon-Led Adventures represent the natural evolution of experiential luxury travel.About True Summit AdventuresTrue Summit Adventures creates bespoke luxury travel experiences and luxury adventures across the world's most remarkable landscapes. Combining refined logistics, exceptional accommodation and privileged access, the company specialises in immersive experiences spanning mountains, wilderness, oceans and remote cultures.Through its Icon-Led Adventures collection, guests can travel alongside some of the world's most accomplished explorers, athletes, conservationists and cultural figures, experiencing destinations through the eyes of the people who know them best.Media ContactOliver BrowneFounder, True Summit AdventuresEmail: oliver@truesummitadventures.comTelephone: +44 07770 256 010Website: https://www.truesummitadventures.com

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