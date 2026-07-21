Influential Women Profiles: Dr. Jessica Parker, PMP: Founder And President Of Wise Bites LLC

MOAPA, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Corporate Boards and C-Suite Leaders Navigate AI, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technology Risks Through Research-Backed, Human-Centered FrameworksLAS VEGAS, Nevada – Jessica Parker, PMP, is a technology executive, advisor, educator, and thought leader who has spent more than 25 years helping organizations address one of the most complex challenges facing modern leaders: making confident decisions in an environment defined by rapid technological change, cybersecurity risks, and evolving business demands. As Founder and President of Wise Bites LLC, she advises corporate boards and C-suite executives on artificial intelligence governance and cybersecurity risk, translating complex technical challenges into governance frameworks boards and executives can act on with confidence.“Boards don’t need to become technologists,” says Dr. Parker. “They need frameworks that let them ask the right questions and act with confidence. My research kept pointing to the same conclusion: organizations that thrive with AI are the ones that put human judgment at the center of it, and that’s exactly where governance has to start.”With a career that includes work with Fortune 500 organizations such as Boston Scientific, Delta Air Lines, U.S. Bank, and Ecolab, as well as enterprise consulting, government initiatives, and nonprofit leadership, Dr. Parker brings a unique combination of technical expertise, business strategy, and human-centered leadership. Her work focuses on helping organizations understand not only what technology can do, but also how it should be responsibly implemented, governed, and aligned with organizational goals.Dr. Parker holds a Doctor of Business Administration in Business Intelligence from Marymount University, an MBA, and the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Her doctoral research explores human-centric AI governance and cybersecurity risk, with a focus on the behavioral and organizational factors that influence technology adoption and security. Her published dissertation, Integrating GAI Into Cybersecurity: A Study of Organizational Practices, found that successful AI implementation depends on organizations’ ability to orchestrate human expertise alongside AI, rather than treating AI as a replacement for human judgment, a finding that now informs her work advising boards on AI governance. She is also a published author in peer-reviewed journals covering topics including AI governance, cybersecurity resilience, organizational risk, and the human dimensions of cybersecurity.Throughout her career, Dr. Parker has led large-scale digital transformation initiatives and directed complex, multinational technology rollouts spanning six continents, coordinating global partners and client organizations to deliver on schedule. She recently completed an engagement as contracted Director of Digital Skills and Adoption, leading a statewide digital skills and adoption initiative on behalf of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.In addition to her advisory work, Dr. Parker serves as Vice President on the CyRoot Academy Board of Directors, supporting the organization’s mission to advance cybersecurity education and leadership development. She also serves as adjunct faculty at the College of Southern Nevada, where she continues to share her knowledge and experience with the next generation of technology professionals and leaders.Through Wise Bites, Dr. Parker works with boards through readiness assessments, quarterly advisory retainers, and executive education programs built on her AID Method: Assess, Implement, Defend. The framework turns technical risk into strategic decisions boards can act on, and is designed as a continuous cycle that evolves as new technologies and risks emerge.Dr. Parker attributes much of her success to one consistent habit throughout her career: raising her hand. She believes that when opportunities appeared, even in situations where she was not completely certain she was ready, she chose to step forward and figure things out along the way. An early mentor who gave her her first leadership role reinforced this with advice that still shapes how she approaches challenges: everything is an opportunity. Whether facing a difficult colleague, a complex problem, or an unexpected setback, she has found that reframing challenges as opportunities changes the way people respond, and the longer she has led, the more she values that mindset.For Dr. Parker, that willingness to act, combined with a genuine passion for continuous learning, has opened more doors than any credential she has earned. She believes professional growth often comes from accepting challenges before feeling completely prepared and trusting that the experience itself will create new development opportunities.Dr. Parker has also been shaped by the people who invested in her before she had all the proof: mentors who created opportunities and supported her growth when they did not have to. She believes those actions cannot be repaid directly, but they can be paid forward. Today, she views that as a central part of her leadership.The best career advice Dr. Parker has received came during a time when she had reached a professional plateau. After spending several years in a role where her direct manager was supportive but organizational limitations affected her advancement opportunities, a friend introduced her to someone who reviewed her résumé and offered career guidance.During that conversation, she was asked whether she had ever considered consulting. At the time, consulting had not been a path she had seriously explored. However, after learning more about the opportunity and the growth potential, Dr. Parker decided to leap.That transition became a defining moment in her career. Consulting allowed her to work with diverse organizations, explore new industries, understand various company cultures, and identify the similarities and differences that shape business success. While she recognizes consulting is not the right path for everyone, she considers that opportunity an important turning point that expanded her perspective and opened new professional possibilities.Dr. Parker’s advice to young women entering technology is clear: enter the field and stay. She recognizes that many women leave the technology field after several years, often concluding that it is not the right fit for them. However, Dr. Parker believes that sometimes the challenge is not the technology industry itself, but rather the specific organization, leadership environment, or workplace culture someone experiences. She emphasizes that these are very different problems, and confusing them can cause talented women to leave a field where their voices and perspectives are needed.Dr. Parker believes this issue extends beyond individual careers because the people who create technology influence the systems, platforms, and solutions that shape everyday life. When diverse perspectives are missing from those conversations, unintended biases can become embedded into technology because no single group can represent the full range of human experiences.She acknowledges that women in technology may find themselves as the only woman in the room and that gender bias remains a reality in some environments. However, she encourages women to evaluate whether the challenge comes from the industry itself or from a particular organization, team, or leadership structure.According to Dr. Parker, the support network for women in technology is stronger today than it was earlier in her career. More women are mentoring others, creating opportunities, and working together to make the path forward more accessible. Her message is simple: the technology industry needs women, and they should stay.Dr. Parker believes one of the greatest challenges facing technology today is the speed of change. Organizations are being asked to prepare their workforce for technologies that continue evolving faster than traditional education and training models can adapt.She points to artificial intelligence as a major example of this transformation. Several years ago, generative AI became a major focus for organizations worldwide. Today, agentic AI is driving new conversations, and emerging technologies such as quantum computing may create additional shifts in the future.Dr. Parker experienced this rapid evolution firsthand while completing her doctorate. When she began her research, ChatGPT had recently launched in November 2022, creating a significant turning point in how organizations viewed artificial intelligence. By the time she completed her program, the AI landscape had changed dramatically, with organizations including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek, and xAI competing to advance the technology.Despite these challenges, Dr. Parker views this moment as one of the most exciting periods she has experienced in the field. She believes individuals who enjoy learning and adapting to new possibilities are the ones who will thrive.She emphasizes that the most valuable skills are not necessarily specific tools or platforms, as those will continue changing. Instead, she believes professionals must develop the ability to adapt, understand context, communicate effectively, and apply new technologies strategically. These human-centered skills, she believes, will remain essential regardless of how technology evolves.The values that guide Dr. Parker’s professional and personal life are continuous learning and leaving things better than she found them.She believes learning is a lifelong commitment and that individuals are never limited to who they are today. There is always an opportunity to grow, improve, and become a stronger version of yourself through curiosity and effort.“I measure a successful day with two questions: Did I learn something new, and did I make something better?” she says. “If I can answer yes to either one, the day mattered. That mindset has shaped my career more than any title or credential ever has.”She also discovered later in life that she has ADHD. Understanding how her brain works helped her reframe her natural curiosity and constant drive to explore new ideas, traits that once felt scattered, as genuine strengths, particularly in a technology field defined by continuous change.Beyond learning, Dr. Parker is deeply motivated by impact. She believes success is not measured solely by recognition or productivity, but by whether something meaningful moved forward.Through Wise Bites LLC, her advisory work, education, and leadership efforts, Dr. Jessica Parker continues to help boards and business leaders navigate AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technology risks with clarity and confidence. Her mission is rooted in the belief that expertise is most valuable when it creates clarity, opens opportunities, and makes the path easier for those who follow.Learn More about Dr. Jessica Parker:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jessica-Parker or through her website, https://wisebitesllc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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