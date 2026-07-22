Automotive Bearing Market to Reach USD 64.6 Billion by 2035 at 5.3% CAGR

Automotive Bearing Market

The Automotive Bearing Market was valued at USD 38.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 40.5 billion in 2026.

The Automotive Bearing Market was valued at USD 38.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 40.5 billion in 2026 to USD 64.6 billion by 2035.” — Arti Dhapte

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Bearing Market was valued at USD 38.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 40.5 billion in 2026 to USD 64.6 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.Market OverviewAutomotive bearings are precision-engineered mechanical components that reduce friction between moving parts, support loads, and facilitate smooth rotational or linear motion within a vehicle. These critical components enable the efficient operation of everything from wheels and engines to transmissions and steering systems. The market encompasses a wide range of bearing types including ball bearings, roller bearings, plain bearings, needle bearings, thrust bearings, and others, each engineered to meet specific load, speed, and environmental requirements across diverse applications. Bearings are manufactured from specialized steel alloys, ceramics, polymers, and composite materials, with designs continuously evolving to meet the demands of modern automotive architectures.Two catalysts anchor this trajectory: global vehicle production volumes crossing 95 million units annually and the accelerating shift toward electric drivetrains, which demand bearings engineered for higher rotational speeds and reduced friction losses. Government mandates—including the EU's Euro 7 emission standards and China's Phase VI fuel-efficiency requirements—are compelling automakers to source precision-engineered bearing solutions that cut parasitic energy losses by 15–20% compared to conventional designs.Technology transformation is changing the Automotive Bearing Market from the inside. Legacy stamped-cage bearing assemblies are being replaced by polymer-cage and hybrid-ceramic equivalents to meet the needs of EV traction motors to operate above 20,000 rpm. Tier-1 suppliers have earmarked more than USD 2.8 billion in capital investment from 2023 to 2026 to retool production lines for next-generation bearing platforms. Another frontier is sensor-integrated “smart bearings” with incorporated vibration and temperature monitoring, which allows for predictive maintenance and reduces warranty costs for OEMs.Industry trends indicate a decisive shift toward high-speed, low-friction, and sensor-integrated solutions. Electric vehicles utilizing 800V architectures require specialized bearing materials and high-precision ceramic rolling elements that minimize heat and maintain structural integrity at extreme velocities. The evolution toward autonomous driving necessitates specialized components, including noise-vibration-harshness optimized wheel-end assemblies that prevent interference with sensitive lidar and radar sensors. The adoption of AI-driven predictive maintenance allows logistics and fleet operators to optimize asset utilization, enabling bearing suppliers to shift toward data-as-a-service models and recurring revenue streams.Technological developments are rapidly expanding the market's capabilities. The transition toward electrification is fundamentally restructuring demand, as BEV drivetrains are significantly less complex than ICE platforms, requiring bearings engineered for higher rotational speeds and reduced friction losses. Embedding sensors directly into bearing assemblies transforms them into critical data nodes for condition-based monitoring and diagnostics. Leading suppliers are developing hybrid-ceramic bearings and polymer-cage designs to meet the needs of EV traction motors operating above 20,000 rpm. The integration of AI-driven predictive maintenance allows fleet operators to reduce unplanned downtime and improve uptime, creating new value propositions.📍 Get Free Sample Report for Detailed Market Insights:Market SegmentationBy Bearing TypeThe market is segmented by bearing type into Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings, and Others (Needle, Thrust, etc.). Ball bearings held approximately 38% of the Automotive Bearing Market in 2025, driven by universal applicability across engine, transmission, and wheel assemblies. Deep-groove ball bearings dominate this sub-segment due to their ability to handle combined radial and axial loads at moderate speeds, making them standard fitments in alternators, water pumps, and starter motors. Roller bearings are projected to register a 5.6% CAGR through 2035, reflecting rising demand for heavy-load differential and axle applications, particularly as heavier vehicle architectures emerge with gross vehicle weights exceeding 2,500 kg. Plain bearings accounted for USD 6.9 billion in 2025 revenue, supported by crankshaft and connecting-rod use in internal combustion powertrains.By ApplicationApplication segmentation covers Wheel & Hub, Engine, Transmission, Steering, and Other Ancillaries. The wheel and hub segment represented the largest application share at about 30% of the Automotive Bearing Market, serving a safety-critical function on every wheeled vehicle regardless of powertrain type. Engine-bearing applications generated approximately USD 9.6 billion in 2025. Transmission bearings are expected to achieve a 5.8% CAGR, fueled by multi-speed EV gearbox adoption, as next-generation architectures from leading suppliers adopt two- and three-speed units that double the bearing count per gearbox.By Vehicle TypeVehicle type segmentation includes Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. Passenger cars dominate the market with a 55% share, reflecting global production of over 60 million passenger vehicles annually. Heavy commercial vehicles represent the fastest-growing vehicle type at a 6.1% CAGR, consuming 80–120 bearings per vehicle compared to 30–40 for passenger cars, driven by fleet expansion and infrastructure investment. Light commercial vehicles account for USD 8.5 billion in 2025, driven by last-mile delivery and e-commerce logistics.By Sales ChannelSales channel segmentation includes OEM and Aftermarket. The OEM channel dominates the market with 62% share, as bearings are specified during vehicle design and sourced under multi-year platform contracts. The aftermarket channel, while smaller, is the fastest-growing segment at 5.9% CAGR, driven by the expanding global vehicle parc and the increasing average age of vehicles in service—12.6 years in the U.S. and over 11 years in Europe.By RegionRegional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates with a 42% revenue share in 2025. Europe's share stood at 27%. North America accounts for around 20%. South America is forecast to grow at 6.2% CAGR.🛒 You can buy this market report at:Regional AnalysisAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific contributes to over 42% of the Automotive Bearing Market due to the large vehicle assembly ecosystems in China, Japan and India, and leads growth with an anticipated 6.8% CAGR through 2035. China accounts for 48% of regional share, with annual vehicle output exceeding 30 million units, supported by aggressive NEV (New Energy Vehicle) sales targets that mandate 50% EV penetration by 2035. Japan contributes USD 3.2 billion in 2025, with precision-bearing R&D and keiretsu supply chains led by NSK, NTN, and JTEKT supplying both domestic OEMs and global platforms. India is the fastest-growing major market at 7.5% CAGR, with vehicle production crossing 6 million units in 2024 and the PLI scheme attracting bearing manufacturers including Timken and Schaeffler to establish local plants. South Korea accounts for USD 1.1 billion in 2025, serving the Hyundai-Kia supply ecosystem.EuropeEurope retains the second largest share at over 27% supported by premium OEM demand and strict efficiency rules. Germany leads regional demand at 35% of European share, with automotive bearing consumption tightly linked to Volkswagen Group, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz production volumes, which collectively exceed 10 million vehicles annually. France contributes USD 1.6 billion in 2025, serving the Stellantis supply chain and Renault EV platforms. The United Kingdom grows at 4.9% CAGR, driven by EV transition and aftermarket density. The EU's mandate to ban new ICE vehicle sales by 2035 is accelerating procurement shifts toward high-speed, low-friction bearing families suited to electric drivetrains, creating a technology-pull dynamic that benefits European bearing specialists like Schaeffler and SKF.North AmericaNorth America accounts for around 20% of market value, supported by light-truck manufacturing and aftermarket replacement cycles. The United States accounts for 78% of regional share, with the region's preference for light trucks and SUVs consuming 15–20% more bearings per vehicle than sedans due to heavier axle loads and larger wheel assemblies. The U.S. aftermarket alone is valued at over USD 2 billion, sustained by the nation's aging vehicle fleet. Canada contributes USD 0.5 billion in 2025, with EV assembly investment in the Ontario corridor. Mexico grows at a 6.0% CAGR, as a nearshoring destination for bearing production with Timken and NTN expanding Monterrey and Aguascalientes facilities.South AmericaSouth America is forecast to grow at 6.2% CAGR, led by expanding Brazilian vehicle production. Brazil accounts for 68% of regional share, with vehicle production reaching 2.8 million units in 2024 and the government's Rota 2030 program incentivizing fuel-efficiency improvements that create demand for low-friction bearing technologies. Argentina contributes USD 0.4 billion in 2025, with agricultural-vehicle bearing demand supporting growth. The Rest of South America grows at 5.8% CAGR, with gradual motorization.Middle East & AfricaThe Middle East & Africa region, valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025, is transitioning from a purely import-dependent aftermarket to a region with emerging assembly capabilities. Saudi Arabia accounts for 30% of regional share, with Vision 2030 having attracted Lucid Motors and Ceer to establish production facilities, generating localized bearing procurement requirements. The UAE contributes USD 0.3 billion in 2025, serving as an aftermarket hub and re-export trade center. South Africa grows at 5.4% CAGR, with CKD assembly operations for Toyota, BMW, and Ford sustaining a stable bearing demand base.Competitive Landscape / Key PlayersThe Automotive Bearing Market exhibits moderate concentration, with the top five players collectively holding an estimated 45–50% revenue share. Key companies operating in this market include SKF (Sweden) (~10–13% share), Schaeffler (Germany) (~9–12%), NSK Ltd. (Japan) (~8–11%), NTN Corporation (Japan) (~7–10%), JTEKT Corporation (Japan) (~6–9%), Timken Company (U.S.) (~5–7%), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan) (~3–5%), C&U Group (China) (~3–5%), Minebea Mitsumi (Japan) (~2–4%), and RBC Bearings (U.S.) (~1–3%).Strategic developments in the market include significant product innovations and structural changes. In March 2026, SKF introduced a new segment reporting structure to provide transparency ahead of the planned separation of its automotive business, "SKF Vertevo." In May 2026, NTN Corporation exhibited its improved "Low Friction Hub Bearing" series, which reduces rotational friction by 66% compared to conventional models for electric vehicles. In June 2026, Schaeffler opened its 13th Automotive Symposium in Germany, showcasing over 320 product innovations focused on electrified, software-driven, and highly integrated intelligent vehicle systems.Competitive differentiation increasingly hinges on technological innovation, particularly in high-speed bearing designs for EV traction motors, sensor-integrated smart bearings, and sustainability credentials. Japanese manufacturers and European producers constitute the core oligopoly, while regional specialists and aftermarket-focused players fill the competitive fringe. The shift toward electrification and autonomous driving platforms is creating new competitive dynamics as suppliers adapt to evolving requirements.Latest Industry News & DevelopmentsRecent industry developments highlight the ongoing transformation of the automotive bearing market toward electrification, digitalization, and sustainability. In March 2026, SKF introduced a new segment reporting structure to provide transparency ahead of the planned separation of its automotive business, "SKF Vertevo." This structural change reflects the growing importance of dedicated EV-focused bearing solutions and the need for focused business units to address rapidly evolving market demands.In May 2026, NTN Corporation exhibited its improved "Low Friction Hub Bearing" series, which reduces rotational friction by 66% compared to conventional models for electric vehicles. This significant friction reduction directly contributes to EV range extension, addressing a critical performance metric for electric vehicle manufacturers.In June 2026, Schaeffler opened its 13th Automotive Symposium in Germany, showcasing over 320 product innovations focused on electrified, software-driven, and highly integrated intelligent vehicle systems. The symposium highlighted the industry's move toward integrated, software-defined solutions that combine mechanical precision with digital intelligence, setting the stage for the next generation of automotive bearing technology.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesKey restraints facing the automotive bearing market include raw-material price volatility, with bearing production relying heavily on chromium steel and specialized alloys, which constitute over one-third of total manufacturing costs. ICE vehicle phase-down reduces legacy bearing SKUs as BEV drivetrains contain approximately 20 to 25 moving parts compared to over 200 in ICE systems, leading to a lower net volume of required bearing units. Counterfeit and low-quality bearing imports, with up to one in three automotive components in certain high-growth markets being illicit, suppress premium brand growth. EV motor integration reducing discrete bearing count and trade tariffs further constrain growth.Emerging opportunities in the market are substantial and diverse. High-speed bearings for next-generation EV motors present a significant opportunity, with electric vehicles utilizing 800V architectures projected to grow at 28.5% CAGR, requiring specialized bearing materials and high-precision ceramic rolling elements. Smart bearings and predictive-maintenance platforms enable bearing suppliers to shift toward data-as-a-service models, with proactive monitoring systems capable of decreasing equipment failure rates by up to 60%. Localization in emerging manufacturing hubs, such as India's Production Linked Incentive scheme, offers suppliers significant reductions in logistics expenditures while qualifying for preferential local sourcing status.Future potential lies in autonomous-vehicle bearing architectures, with highly specialized noise-vibration-harshness optimized wheel-end assemblies preventing interference with sensitive lidar and radar sensors. Circular economy and remanufactured bearings present a scalable opportunity to serve sustainability-focused OEMs, with closed-loop recycling and remanufacturing capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 10% compared to new production. The global predictive maintenance market, expected to reach significant scale by 2030, creates opportunities for sensor-embedded bearings that transform into critical data nodes for software-based condition monitoring and diagnostics.To explore more market insights, visit us at:Final Market SummaryThe automotive bearing market is positioned for steady growth through 2035, driven by rising global vehicle production, EV and hybrid powertrain proliferation, emission and efficiency regulation tightening, and aftermarket replacement demand. The projected valuation of USD 64.6 billion reflects sustained demand across all bearing types and vehicle categories, with the market transitioning from legacy stamped-cage assemblies to high-speed, low-friction, and sensor-integrated solutions.The medium-term growth outlook remains positive, with the market registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will continue to lead market expansion through China's vehicle production dominance and India's manufacturing growth, while Europe maintains a strong position through premium OEM demand and strict efficiency regulations. The ongoing development of high-speed bearings for EV motors, smart bearings with predictive maintenance capabilities, and sustainable manufacturing processes will continue to expand market possibilities and applications.Long-term industry potential extends beyond the current forecast horizon. The electrification supercycle will fundamentally shift the bearing product mix, moving away from legacy internal combustion components toward high-speed traction-motor and e-axle bearings. AI-driven predictive maintenance ecosystems will transform bearings into critical data nodes, enabling suppliers to provide value-added analytics and software-based services. Sustainability and circular manufacturing will place bearing supply chains under regulatory scrutiny, favoring manufacturers that adopt electric arc furnace technology and green hydrogen-based heat treatment.More Related Reports from MRFR Library:Microcars Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/microcars-market-22516 Mobile Car Wash Detailing Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-car-wash-detailing-market-22528 Vehicle To Grid V2G Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market-22533 Passenger Ferries Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/passenger-ferries-market-22555 Ev Charging Cable Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ev-charging-cable-market-22628 Superyacht Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/superyacht-market-22816 Vehicle Speed Monitoring Device Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vehicle-speed-monitoring-device-market-22829 Car Carrier Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/car-carrier-market-22840 Bicycle Tire Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bicycle-tire-market-22928 Battery As A Service Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/battery-as-a-service-market-22939

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.