Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company's Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The polyurethane (PU) resin market has been developing steadily, supported by a range of industrial sectors that rely on its versatile properties. As demand continues to rise across various applications, understanding the market’s growth trajectory, key drivers, and regional outlook provides valuable insight into its future potential.

Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for polyurethane (PU) resin is expected to expand gradually, rising from $7.17 billion in 2025 to $7.52 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the recent years has largely been fueled by increasing requirements in construction and infrastructure projects, a surge in automotive production emphasizing lightweight materials, growth in foam usage for furniture and bedding, as well as expanding applications in industrial adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings within manufacturing industries.

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Looking ahead, the polyurethane (PU) resin market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching $9.22 billion by 2030, propelled by a CAGR of 5.2%. The forecast period’s expansion is anticipated to be driven by the rise of electric vehicle manufacturing and the demand for lightweight components, growing adoption of sustainable and bio-based resin options, increased need for energy-efficient insulation products, and the development of recyclable polymer solutions aligned with circular economy principles. Technological innovations in high-performance PU formulations and the emergence of bio-based, low-VOC, and waterborne polyurethane materials for eco-friendly construction and coatings are expected to further shape the market.

Understanding Polyurethane (PU) Resin and Its Applications

Polyurethane (PU) resin is a flexible and rigid polymer created through the reaction of polyols and isocyanates. It is prized for its durability, lightweight nature, insulation capabilities, and resistance to abrasion and chemical exposure. Due to these qualities, PU resins find extensive use in foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers across a variety of industries, including construction, automotive, furniture, and electronics.

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How Urbanization and Infrastructure Expansion Propel the Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market

The rapid pace of urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development are critical factors pushing the polyurethane (PU) resin market forward. The construction of residential buildings, roads, bridges, and other essential infrastructure is rising in response to growing populations migrating to cities, increasing demand for urban housing and transportation systems. PU resins are heavily utilized in construction applications such as insulation, coatings, adhesives, and sealants due to their strong, flexible, and energy-efficient characteristics.

For instance, in July 2023, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the number of dwellings under construction during the March quarter of 2023 climbed by 1.3% to 240,813 units, surpassing the previous record of 240,065 units set in the March 2022 quarter. This kind of growth in construction activity underscores the expanding opportunities for polyurethane (PU) resin in these applications.

Regional Outlook for the Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market

In terms of geographic distribution, North America held the largest share of the polyurethane (PU) resin market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the most rapidly growing market throughout the forecast period. The analysis considers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of how demand and growth prospects vary globally.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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