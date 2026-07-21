Influential Women Spotlights Donna English, MBA, Creator Of The Road To Abundance Financial Literacy Board Game

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactive Educational Game Helps Students Understand Assets, Liabilities, Net Worth, Budgeting, and the Long-Term Impact of Financial DecisionsPLANTATION, Fla. — Influential Women is highlighting Donna English, MBA, an educator, accounting professional, author, and creator of Road to Abundance, an interactive financial literacy board game designed to help children and young adults develop practical money-management skills through play.Using relatable, real-life financial scenarios, Road to Abundance introduces players to essential concepts such as assets, liabilities, net worth, budgeting, saving, responsible spending, and financial decision-making. As players move through the game, they make choices, experience financial gains and setbacks, and see how everyday decisions can influence their financial futures.The game was created to make financial education more engaging, accessible, and memorable for students. Rather than simply reading definitions or completing worksheets, players actively participate in financial situations, discuss their choices, calculate their changing net worth, and learn from the consequences of their decisions.“Young people are often expected to make major financial decisions before anyone has taught them how money works,” English said. “Road to Abundance gives them a safe and engaging place to practice those decisions, learn from the outcomes, and understand that building wealth begins with knowledge.”English was inspired to create the game by her own experience after college. Although she had earned an accounting degree, she found herself struggling with credit card debt and student loans because she had not received sufficient practical education about managing personal finances.That experience helped her recognize an important gap: students may learn mathematics and business concepts in school without learning how credit, debt, assets, liabilities, saving, and financial choices affect their daily lives.“I wanted to create the kind of financial literacy resource I wish I had received before I began making adult financial decisions,” English said. “The earlier students understand money, the more prepared they can be to avoid costly mistakes and create stronger financial futures.”Through gameplay, Road to Abundance helps participants:Understand the difference between assets and liabilitiesCalculate and track net worthRecognize the financial consequences of everyday decisionsPractice budgeting and responsible money managementDevelop confidence discussing financial topicsLearn how unexpected events can affect financial stabilityExplore the connection between present choices and future wealthThe game is designed for use by families, educators, schools, homeschool groups, youth organizations, churches, financial literacy programs, and community-based organizations. It can also support conversations among students with different levels of financial knowledge and life experience.English brings more than three decades of experience in accounting, nonprofit financial leadership, education, budgeting, strategic planning, and organizational management to the development of the game. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration and intentionally dedicated much of her career to organizations focused on mission and community impact.She previously served in senior leadership roles with HOPE South Florida, Inc., including Chief Administrative Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration. In those positions, she combined financial management with strategic leadership to help strengthen organizational operations and support services benefiting the community.Today, English serves as an Adjunct Professor at Miami Dade College, where she teaches business courses. One of her most meaningful assignments has been teaching students at Everglades Correctional Institution.Her work inside the correctional facility has reinforced her belief that education can transform lives and that people should not be permanently defined by previous decisions.“Everyone deserves access to knowledge, encouragement, and the opportunity to make a different choice,” English said. “Financial education is not just about money. It is about confidence, independence, preparation, and the ability to imagine a better future.”English is also an author and educational product developer. Her creative journey expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she began turning years of teaching, professional experience, and faith-based service into books and learning resources.Her first young adult novel, The 9 G’s, uses character-driven storytelling to introduce readers to the nine gifts of the Spirit. Her work reflects a broader commitment to helping children, students, families, and communities grow through knowledge, faith, creativity, and purpose.Known as the “Faith Catalyst,” English believes people create meaningful change when they recognize their gifts and use them intentionally. Through Road to Abundance, she is combining her financial background, classroom experience, creativity, and commitment to service to help prepare the next generation for stronger financial futures.English is seeking opportunities to introduce Road to Abundance to schools, youth programs, community organizations, financial institutions, educational partners, and wealth-building initiatives committed to expanding financial literacy.About Donna EnglishDonna English, MBA, is an accounting professional, educator, author, and creator of the Road to Abundance financial literacy board game. With more than 35 years of experience in accounting, nonprofit leadership, education, and community service, she develops resources that help individuals strengthen their knowledge, recognize their potential, and make informed decisions about their futures.About Road to AbundanceRoad to Abundance is an interactive financial literacy board game that helps children and young adults learn about assets, liabilities, net worth, budgeting, money management, and responsible decision-making through real-life scenarios and collaborative play.Learn MoreLearn more about Donna English through her Influential Women profile:Learn more about Road to Abundance and partnership opportunities:About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from diverse backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire meaningful change.

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