San Diego City Notary Celebrates Grand Opening of New Chula Vista Office

New South Bay location expands access to notary, apostille, document translation, and Live Scan services

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego City Notary is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Chula Vista office , which officially opened its doors on Monday, July 13, 2026. Located at 310 Third Avenue, Suite A3, Chula Vista, CA 91910, the new office brings the company's trusted document services closer to residents, businesses, legal professionals, and organizations throughout South Bay San Diego.Since 2002, San Diego City Notary has built a reputation for providing dependable, accurate, and efficient document services across San Diego County. The new Chula Vista location represents the company's continued investment in making essential services more convenient for customers who previously traveled farther for appointments."Our goal has always been to make important document services as simple and accessible as possible," Emil said from San Diego City Notary. "Opening our Chula Vista office allows us to better serve the growing South Bay community while continuing the high level of customer service that clients have trusted for more than two decades."The Chula Vista office offers a full range of professional services, including:Notary Public ServicesCalifornia Apostille ServicesFederal Apostille AssistanceCertified Document TranslationLive Scan FingerprintingWhether clients need documents notarized, require an apostille for international use, need certified translations, or are completing Live Scan fingerprinting for employment, licensing, or other requirements, the experienced team is available to guide them through every step of the process.The office serves individuals and businesses throughout Chula Vista and surrounding communities, including Bonita, Eastlake, Otay Ranch, National City, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, and nearby South Bay neighborhoods.Specialized Services Remain Available at the Kearny Mesa OfficeWhile the new Chula Vista office offers many of the company's most requested services, DMV services and Mobile Notary appointments remain exclusive to the Kearny Mesa office. Customers requiring vehicle registration assistance, title transfers, or mobile notarizations at their home, office, hospital, or other location should continue scheduling through the Kearny Mesa location.This service structure allows San Diego City Notary to maintain specialized teams while expanding access to its core document services across San Diego County.Helping Clients Navigate International DocumentsInternational documentation requirements can often be confusing and time-sensitive. San Diego City Notary assists clients with California apostilles, federal apostille processing guidance, and certified document translations for personal, legal, academic, immigration, and business purposes. By providing multiple services under one roof, the company helps simplify what might otherwise require visits to several different providers. Schedule an appointment today!About San Diego City NotaryFounded in 2002, San Diego City Notary provides professional notary public, apostille, certified document translation, Live Scan fingerprinting, and DMV services throughout San Diego County. With offices in Kearny Mesa and Chula Vista, the company is committed to delivering accurate, efficient, and customer-focused document services backed by decades of experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.