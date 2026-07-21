Americans Spend Almost $2,000 More Over Summer Than a Typical Three-Month Period

Increased entertaining costs, higher food bills from constant snacking, and rising energy usage are driving this surge.

DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study reveals the financial pressure that US households face over the summer months as many struggle to balance the increased cost of bills, entertainment needs and travel costs.A recent survey of 2,000 people conducted by CreditFresh found that the average American spends $143 more per week during the summer compared to the rest of the year – which equates to $1,859 in the three months of June-August.Parents are particularly affected, as spending jumps to $174 extra per week for those with children living at home, an extra spend of $2,260 across the summer months.The findings highlight the pressure Americans face during this period, with one in three (32%) admitting they are ‘not financially prepared’ for summer expenses.Energy costs were named as the biggest pressure point in the summer, with four in ten (41%) Americans saying this is one of their biggest challenges.Increased food and grocery costs due to being at home more (40%), and higher gas costs (35%) due to traveling for vacations, summer camps and other activities are also common strains on household budgets.Summer costs deemed the ‘hardest’ to cope with:1. Increased energy bills – 41%2. Higher food and grocery spending – 40%3. Higher gas costs – 35%4. Travel or vacation costs – 30%5. Added spending on outings and entertainment – 21%6. Seasonal purchases – 17%7. Don’t find summer costs hard to manage – 17%8. Hosting more – 15%9. Giving children extra allowances – 9%10. Summer camp or activity fees – 9%With activity and entertainment prices increasing and household budgets remaining stretched, four in five (80%) consumers say they will take some sort of action to fund added costs over the summer.Common plans for covering summer expenses include hunting for coupons and deals (39%), cutting back on dining out (32%), and specifically seeking out free activities (25%).This reflects the financial pressures that households are facing due to increased costs during the summer break, on top of the ongoing cost-of-living challenges.At the same time, the fact households are seeking out deals, discounts and low cost activities suggests they are also employing more strategic purchasing tactics in order to prioritize making memories. This budgeting strategy highlights the ongoing pressures that consumers are facing to afford summer activities and obligations.Ed Watts, Senior Director of Analytics, overseeing the CreditFresh portfolio commented:“The summer period should be an exciting time, but for many families it comes with real financial pressure as food, bills and activity costs add up quickly, especially for parents.“What’s striking is just how significant that seasonal spend can be, particularly for families who may already be balancing higher everyday living costs.“Generally, we associate holiday season with spending, but this research is showing us that summer is actually becoming a big financial pressure point.“We are seeing the financial pressures of summer shaping consumer behavior, driving more cautious spending habits with people seeking reducing spending or seeking discounts, deals and coupons.“The cost of living and the escalating price of running a home remains an ongoing struggle for consumers. Our research shows that the escalating price of food, energy bills, entertainment and travel are overwhelmingly the most common reasons given for this predicament."For more information or to read the findings in full visit: https://www.creditfresh.com/blog/the-hidden-cost-of-summer-why-americans-spend-nearly-2000-more/

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