Influential Women Spotlights Kelsey Capo: Beauty Entrepreneur And Founder Of Cut Color Capo

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming the Beauty Industry Through Business Leadership, Client-Centered Experiences, and a Commitment to Empowering WomenKelsey Capo is a Denton, Texas-based beauty entrepreneur, business leader, and Founder of Cut Color Capo, bringing more than 15 years of experience across retail, medical aesthetics, and corporate leadership to her work in the beauty industry. Known for her ability to transform operations, build high-performing teams, and create exceptional client experiences, Kelsey has established herself as a leader who combines business strategy with a deeply personal approach to service.Her career journey reflects resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to take bold steps toward creating the future she envisioned. Beginning her professional path at age 18, Kelsey quickly demonstrated a natural ability for leadership and operational improvement. Throughout her early career, she advanced into senior management roles where she discovered a unique talent for identifying challenges, rebuilding teams, and revitalizing businesses that were struggling.This ability eventually led her into executive corporate leadership, including serving as Vice President of Franchise Development at Knockouts Haircuts and Grooming. During her corporate career, Kelsey gained extensive experience in business development, franchise operations, revenue growth, and strategic leadership. After two corporate acquisitions, she reached a pivotal moment where she chose to pursue entrepreneurship and invest in herself by opening her own salon.The transition from corporate leadership to business ownership proved highly successful. Within her first five months as a solo owner, Kelsey matched her former corporate starting salary and is currently on track to significantly surpass her previous income. Her success reflects not only her technical expertise in beauty but also her strong understanding of operations, customer experience, and sustainable business growth.At the center of Kelsey’s approach is an operations-first philosophy. She believes successful businesses are built on strong foundations, and that long-term growth requires intentional systems, effective processes, and attention to detail. Drawing from years of mentorship from experienced COOs and business leaders, she has developed a leadership style focused on solving problems, strengthening teams, and creating meaningful experiences.Kelsey attributes much of her success to being highly detail-oriented and having the ability to identify gaps, challenges, and opportunities for improvement. She believes that finding the cracks in a business is a critical part of operations because those areas often reveal where growth can happen. While some people may avoid focusing on problems because they can feel negative, Kelsey believes meaningful progress comes from acknowledging challenges and developing solutions.One of Kelsey’s most notable achievements came early in her career when she was just 22 years old, working in the medical spa industry. She was given the responsibility of managing the company’s largest location, which was struggling significantly and ranked 18th out of 18 locations. Recognizing the need for immediate change, Kelsey rebuilt the team, implemented operational improvements, and created a stronger foundation. Within two months, the location became the number one performing location in the company and maintained that position until she transitioned to her next opportunity.Beyond operational success, Kelsey has always prioritized the human side of business. She believes people do not leave professionals because of poor results—they leave because they do not feel heard, valued, or understood. This belief has shaped the way she approaches every client interaction at Cut Color Capo.Rather than treating appointments as routine transactions, Kelsey focuses on meaningful conversations, asking thoughtful questions, listening closely, and understanding each client’s goals, lifestyle, and personal changes. She believes beauty professionals should evolve alongside their clients and help them feel confident while also educating them on how to take control of their beauty routines.One of the most influential lessons Kelsey received came from an instructor during cosmetology school, who told her that “people don’t leave stylists, they leave experiences.” That advice became a guiding principle throughout her career, reinforcing that technical skill is only one part of success. The way people feel during and after an interaction can create lasting loyalty and trust.Kelsey has also been shaped by the mentorship she received from accomplished operations leaders and COOs throughout her career. Their guidance helped her develop a deeper understanding of leadership, business strategy, team development, and creating sustainable systems.Another important influence in Kelsey’s professional journey has been eWomen Network, a community dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders. Through this organization, she has developed valuable relationships, expanded her professional network, and experienced the power of women supporting women. The organization’s philosophy of “lift as you climb” aligns closely with Kelsey’s belief in collaboration, empowerment, and helping others succeed.For young women entering the beauty industry, Kelsey’s greatest advice is to embrace imperfect action rather than waiting for perfection. She believes taking the first step is essential because progress comes from experience, learning, and adapting along the way.According to Kelsey, waiting until everything feels perfect can prevent people from ever starting. She encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to ask questions, seek mentorship, collaborate with others, and remain open to learning from people with different experiences and expertise.She believes every professional has something valuable to contribute, and that growth often comes from surrounding yourself with people who challenge and inspire you. For Kelsey, action is what transforms ideas into businesses and passion into meaningful careers.Looking at the future of the beauty industry, Kelsey believes one of the biggest challenges is increasing competition. With more professionals entering the field, she emphasizes the importance of standing out beyond technical skills. Beauty professionals must recognize that they are also business owners, educators, leaders, and entrepreneurs.After 15 years in the industry, Kelsey brings a depth of experience that extends beyond helping clients look and feel beautiful. She believes professionals should communicate the full value they provide, including leadership, education, expertise, and the ability to create meaningful connections.She also sees opportunities for the industry to continue growing through improved recognition, professional resources, and development opportunities. Kelsey believes professionals should be recognized not only for their technical abilities but also for their unique contributions and broader impact.The values that guide Kelsey in both her professional and personal life are support, empowerment, compassion, and perseverance. She describes herself as someone who advocates for the underdog and supports those who are working hard to overcome challenges.Throughout her career, Kelsey has dedicated herself to helping others grow, but she eventually recognized the importance of investing in herself as well. After years of pouring into teams, clients, and organizations, she realized she had neglected her own needs. Opening Cut Color Capo allowed her to create a business aligned with her vision while also building a life where she could be fully present and fulfilled.Through teaching, education, and mentorship, Kelsey continues to encourage women to recognize their own strengths and pursue their goals with confidence.Outside of her business, Kelsey remains committed to supporting organizations that empower women. She is actively involved with eWomen Network, and her leadership and collaborative spirit were recognized when she received the peer-voted “Rockstar Award.” She also volunteers with Twelve12 Ministries, supporting women navigating infertility, loss, and other deeply personal experiences. Her connection to this mission is personal, as her twin sister experienced unexplained infertility and her niece was born through IVF.Kelsey is also working on a book focused on helping women take control of their beauty routines while also taking control of their lives. Through themes of empowerment, motivation, and personal growth, the project reflects her passion for helping women recognize their confidence, strength, and potential.As an advocate for the next generation of beauty professionals, Kelsey Capo continues to share her belief that starting before you feel ready is often the key to success. Through entrepreneurship, leadership, and a commitment to uplifting others, she continues to make an impact by combining beauty, business, education, and empowerment.Learn More about Kelsey Capo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kelsey-capo or through her website, https://cutcolorcapo.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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