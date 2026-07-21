Influential Women Features Devanshi Mehta: Senior Business Analyst at Sompo

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Data Analytics Expertise, AI Knowledge, and Strategic Business Insights to Drive Innovation in Financial ServicesNorth Brunswick, New Jersey – Devanshi Mehta is a Senior Business Analyst with more than four years of experience specializing in data analytics, business intelligence, and technology-driven solutions within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry. Currently serving as a Claims Business Analyst at Sompo, she leverages her expertise in business process consulting, system analysis, and functional design to help organizations translate complex business needs into actionable technical solutions.With a strong ability to bridge the gap between business objectives and technology implementation, Devanshi specializes in delivering consulting-led solutions across both Agile and Waterfall methodologies. Her experience includes gathering and analyzing requirements, designing functional specifications, supporting system enhancements, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to improve operational efficiency and business outcomes.Throughout her career, Devanshi has developed deep technical proficiency across enterprise platforms and analytical tools, including Guidewire, DataStage, SQL, data mapping, and ETL pipeline development. Her expertise allows her to analyze complex systems, optimize workflows, and support data-driven decision-making while maintaining accuracy, scalability, and operational continuity.In addition to her business analysis and data analytics capabilities, Devanshi has developed strong knowledge of emerging artificial intelligence technologies. She is proficient in areas including prompt engineering, Generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and agentic AI concepts. By understanding the intersection between business processes and next-generation technology, she is positioned to help organizations explore innovative approaches to improving productivity, enhancing decision-making, and creating more intelligent enterprise solutions.Devanshi has extensive experience supporting critical financial services processes, including trade lifecycle operations, settlement, reconciliation, and compliance reporting aligned with regulatory requirements. Known for her analytical approach and attention to detail, she has successfully led end-to-end testing cycles, facilitated stakeholder workshops, contributed to system migrations, and supported backend optimization initiatives designed to improve data integrity and business performance.Her academic foundation has played an important role in shaping her passion for analytics and technology. Devanshi earned a Master of Science in Business Intelligence and Analytics from Stevens Institute of Technology, where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA, as well as an MBA in Technology Management. Her interest in data began during her academic journey when she was introduced to big data and its real-world applications. Since then, she has continued expanding her knowledge in analytics, machine learning, and data-driven strategies through both professional experience and academic projects.Devanshi attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her family. Throughout her life, she has experienced moments when plans did not unfold as expected, but her family remained a consistent source of encouragement, motivation, and strength. They taught her that life is not a race and that everyone has their own timeline for achieving personal and professional goals.Through their support, Devanshi learned the importance of taking time to reflect, prioritizing self-care, and returning stronger after challenges. She views setbacks as opportunities for growth rather than indicators of failure. Her family has remained her greatest source of encouragement during achievements and her strongest support system during difficult moments, helping shape the resilience and confidence she brings to her career today.The best career advice Devanshi has received is to never limit herself to a job title or a specific set of responsibilities. She believes professional growth comes from staying curious, continuously learning, and seeking opportunities beyond immediate expectations. She has learned that reliability, a positive mindset, and the willingness to take initiative can be just as valuable as technical expertise.Devanshi also emphasizes the importance of speaking up, sharing ideas, and advocating for oneself. She believes every individual brings unique perspectives and contributions, and career advancement often comes from having the confidence to step outside of one’s comfort zone and embrace new challenges.For young women entering the technology and analytics fields, Devanshi encourages pursuing areas that genuinely spark interest and curiosity. She believes passion drives continuous learning and helps professionals overcome challenges along the way. While obstacles are inevitable, she encourages women to remain persistent, develop their skills, and seek mentorship through professional communities and networking opportunities.According to Devanshi, surrounding yourself with supportive and like-minded individuals creates opportunities for collaboration, learning, and personal growth. Strong professional networks can provide valuable guidance, new perspectives, and opportunities that may otherwise go unnoticed.Looking ahead, Devanshi believes one of the greatest challenges and opportunities across industries is adapting to the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence. As automation continues to reshape technical processes, professionals must strengthen skills beyond traditional technical knowledge, including problem-solving, communication, business understanding, and strategic thinking.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunities for professionals who can combine data expertise with AI capabilities to create meaningful business solutions. Devanshi believes individuals who can translate complex information into actionable insights and leverage emerging technologies to improve outcomes will continue to stand out in the evolving workplace.The values that guide Devanshi in both her professional and personal life are honesty, loyalty, and determination. She believes honesty serves as the foundation for strong relationships, personal growth, and long-term success. For Devanshi, integrity means being truthful with herself, her colleagues, and those around her.Professionally, she values transparency because it strengthens trust, improves collaboration, and contributes to a positive workplace culture. She believes that honesty and integrity influence how individuals approach challenges, work with others, and build meaningful professional relationships.Recognized for her adaptability, collaborative mindset, and ability to connect business strategy with technology solutions, Devanshi Mehta continues to make an impact in the financial services industry. With a long-term goal of advancing into a data science role, she remains committed to expanding her expertise, embracing innovation, and using data and technology to create smarter solutions for the future.Learn More about Devanshi Mehta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/devanshi-mehta Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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