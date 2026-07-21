Pet Intravenous (IV) Fluid Supplies Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

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The Business Research Company's Pet Intravenous (IV) Fluid Supplies Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet intravenous (IV) fluid supplies market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by evolving veterinary care needs and increasing pet ownership worldwide. As advancements in veterinary treatments and infrastructure continue, this market is set to expand further with promising growth prospects. Let’s delve into the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and regional trends shaping this sector.

Current Size and Forecast of the Pet Intravenous IV Fluid Supplies Market

The pet intravenous (IV) fluid supplies market has seen robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.16 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This past growth phase was largely influenced by limited availability of sterile veterinary IV consumables, reliance on basic fluid therapy methods, low adoption of advanced veterinary critical care infrastructure, modest pet healthcare spending in emerging regions, and insufficient awareness about intensive care options for animals. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trend, reaching $1.72 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by wider use of sophisticated veterinary infusion systems, increased investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, greater penetration of pet insurance, expansion of specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals, and a growing emphasis on precision dosing and monitoring of animal patients.

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Understanding Pet Intravenous IV Fluid Supplies and Their Role

Pet intravenous (IV) fluid supplies consist of sterile medical items designed to deliver fluids, electrolytes, nutrients, and drugs directly into an animal’s bloodstream. These products are essential for supporting hydration, stabilizing physiological functions, and assisting in medical treatments that require controlled fluid administration. Manufactured under strict safety and quality controls, these supplies ensure sterility, compatibility, and dependable performance within veterinary care settings.

The Rising Trend of Pet Ownership as a Growth Catalyst

A key driver fueling the pet intravenous (IV) fluid supplies market is the increasing rate of pet ownership. Pet ownership involves taking responsibility for domestic animals such as dogs, cats, birds, and other companions, ensuring their well-being throughout their lives. Urbanization contributes significantly to this trend, with more city dwellers seeking companionship and emotional support through pets in smaller living spaces. This growing population of pet owners generates consistent demand for veterinary care, prompting higher investment in treatments for conditions like kidney disease and dehydration. Consequently, veterinary clinics are stocking and providing easier access to IV fluids and related supplies. For instance, according to the 2024 Annual Analysis report by Shelter Animals Count, a US-based nonprofit, dog and cat adoptions totaled 4,192,443 in 2024—comprising 2 million dogs and 2 million cats—marking a slight increase of 0.4 percent over the previous year. This rise in pet ownership is directly contributing to market growth.

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Expansion of Veterinary Services Boosting Market Demand Due to Hygiene and Care Needs

Another significant factor supporting the market growth is the expansion of veterinary services. These services encompass comprehensive medical care for animals, including diagnosis, disease management, preventive treatments, vaccinations, and surgeries. Growing numbers of pet owners are driving demand for regular veterinary care and specialized medical services. As veterinary facilities expand, they increasingly adopt pet intravenous (IV) fluid supplies, enabling more clinics to offer critical care and routine IV therapy to manage dehydration and chronic illnesses. For example, data from the American Veterinary Medical Association revealed that veterinary practices in the US saw revenue increases of about 2.5% in 2025. This growth in veterinary infrastructure and services is a key contributor to the rising adoption of IV fluid supplies in animal healthcare.

Regional Overview of the Global Pet Intravenous IV Fluid Supplies Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet intravenous (IV) fluid supplies market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis covers diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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