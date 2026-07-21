Zayed Sustainability Prize’s Beyond2020 Initiative Strengthens Healthcare Resilience for Over 200,000 People in India

Beyond2020 in India

Six solar-powered health facilities continue to improve reliable healthcare delivery across rural Karnataka

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond2020, the flagship initiative launched by the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges, today announced the deployment of solar-powered health centres across India that improve access to reliable healthcare services for more than 200,000 people.Completed in Karnataka, southwestern India, the deployment includes six solar-powered health facilities equipped with energy-efficient medical technologies. The facilities have strengthened healthcare resilience in remote communities with limited access to electricity, enabling patients to receive essential healthcare services closer to home, without the need to travel long distances to larger cities.The Beyond2020 deployment in India was carried out by SELCO Foundation, the 2018 Zayed Sustainability Prize winner and an India-based nonprofit organisation that uses sustainable energy as a catalyst to support poverty alleviation and environmental sustainability.H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “Through Beyond2020, the UAE continues to champion solutions that improve lives, strengthen resilience and advance global cooperation. The sustained impact of this deployment in India reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainable development and expanding equitable access to essential healthcare services. Guided by Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of compassion and action, we remain dedicated to supporting communities and forging partnerships that deliver meaningful, lasting impact.”Reflecting on the partnership’s impact, Dr. Harish Hande, CEO, SELCO Foundation, said: “Energy is a catalyst for better healthcare. By redesigning health facilities through solar innovation, we can make care both accessible and aspirational, bringing quality services to even the most remote communities. Our broader goal is to expand this model nationwide so that sustainable energy continues to drive improved health outcomes for those who need it most.”India has over 30,000 primary health centres and 150,000 sub-centres, many located in remote areas. In these regions, access to healthcare is often limited by infrastructure challenges, resulting in longer travel distances and higher out-of-pocket expenses. States like Karnataka, for example, experience healthcare costs above the national average. Additionally, energy access is often unreliable, impacting the operation of essential medical equipment and services like vaccine storage and diagnostics. These challenges highlight the need for sustainable energy solutions to improve healthcare delivery in hard-to-reach communities.The solar-powered health facilities are equipped with solar photovoltaic systems capable of generating between two and 15 kilowatts of power under peak sunlight conditions. These installations are supported by off-grid solutions and lithium-ion battery banks that can store enough energy to provide 1.5 to two days of power.These facilities also include a range of energy-efficient medical technologies that support quality care. They improve neonatal and maternal care with portable baby warmers, phototherapy units, and essential devices like foetal monitors and assisted ventilation. An immunisation carrier ensures temperature-controlled vaccine delivery. Digital diagnostics, such as stethoscopes and spirometers, enhance the management of non-communicable diseases, while tele-dermatology, digital microscopes, telemedicine units, and other portable health devices facilitate remote diagnostics.As part of the deployment, SELCO Foundation also collaborated with the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, an NGO focused on rural healthcare access, to deploy a mobile health clinic. The clinic continues to help extend healthcare services to remote communities and support the long-term impact of the initiative.Beyond2020 brings together a leading number of partners, which include Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, BNP Paribas, Mubadala Energy, Masdar and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.To date, Beyond2020 has rolled out 19 deployments across energy, health, water and food-related solutions, transforming the lives of more than 429,800 people in Nepal, Tanzania, Uganda, Jordan, Egypt, Cambodia, Madagascar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Rwanda, Peru, Lebanon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Costa Rica and India. Colombia has been identified as the location for the initiative’s 20th deployment.-Ends-About the Zayed Sustainability PrizeThe Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges.A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for groundbreaking solutions that advance sustainable progress and strengthen resilience for communities.Through its 139 winners, in 18 years, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives across the globe, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact and turn ambition into lasting progress.The Zayed Sustainability Prize is an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.About Beyond2020Beyond2020 provides critical, life-changing solutions beneficiaries worldwide, leveraging technology for good and fostering inclusive and sustainable development. Beyond2020's impact to date includes 19 deployments that have transformed the lives of over 429,800 people in Nepal, Tanzania, Uganda, Jordan, Egypt, Cambodia, Madagascar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, The Philippines, Rwanda, Peru, Lebanon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Costa Rica and India.

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