IPEX Health: Groundbreaking Peptide 'Fingerprint' Tech Aims to Smash Peptide Counterfeit Market ahead of FDA Green List

Embedded Label Option

New “Fingerprint Label” Technology Features Unit-Level Tracking, Rebate Lock™, and Cognitive AI to Thwart Cartel Interference and Ensure Patient Safety.

The FDA must do something about peptides” — John Orton

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPEX Health today announced an integrated product-integrity solution that is currently undergoing trials and is designed to address the exponential growth in the peptide marketplace. The platform combines a unique, non-copyable Fingerprint Label with upstream and downstream API integrity, diversion and substitution controls, Rebate Lock™ capabilities, and connectivity to Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) partners.A critical differentiator of the platform is its departure from standard serialized QR codes. While traditional QR codes are easily photocopied or replicated, allowing counterfeiters to bypass simple digital checks, the IPEX Fingerprint Label Solution identifies the physical "DNA" of the label itself. This ensures that every individual vial or package has an unforgeable identity. This unit-level tracking allows for granular visibility throughout the supply chain, ensuring that the specific item in a patient's hand is the exact product that left the manufacturer and is tied to analysis certificates.The IPEX Health platform is built to support product integrity across the full lifecycle of a product, from manufacturing and testing through distribution, dispensing, point of sale, and rebate administration. Utilizing HDMP partner connectivity, the solution integrates with back-end systems including EHR platforms, pharmacy systems, manufacturing applications, customs and quarantine workflows, testing and certificate-of-analysis (CoA) data, Green List recognition, and communications systems supporting cognitive and agentic AI.“Our solution is absolutely unique,” said John Orton, CEO of IPEX Health. “It was created from the ground up to address gaping holes that cannot be addressed any other way. We took into consideration the entire journey in the life of products with particular emphasis on thwarting cartel involvement and bad actors, but also patient engagement and wellness outcomes. By moving away from copyable labels and QR codes to unit-level fingerprinting, we are closing the door on the primary method used by counterfeiters to infiltrate the supply chain.”The system is also designed to help address operational and financial vulnerabilities associated with diversion and rebate fraud. Rebate Lock™ is intended to support validation of product, channel, and class-of-trade information at the unit level before a rebate is issued - preventing the "double-dipping" and misclassified claims that currently cost manufacturers millions.IPEX Health has been working on anti-counterfeit and diversion tactics for more than a year and has identified numerous "workarounds" that traditional serialization and tracking processes fail to stop. The new system is designed to eliminate these vulnerabilities by tying the physical product to a multi-faceted secure digital workflow.“With the FDA PCAC meeting this week, the timing couldn't be better. The FDA must do something about peptides,” Orton continued. “We are offering a Done-For-You product integrity solution, so there can be no objection based on dangerous supply chain arguments. We also engage with patient flow-down activity to return side effects, much-needed wellness information, and a host of other data points.”Brett Louderback, Chief Pharmacy Officer at IPEX Health, was instrumental in the design of the foundational workflow. His extensive knowledge, experience, and pharmacy leadership were essential in ensuring that unit-level tracking and authentication integrate seamlessly into clinical and pharmaceutical workflows without creating friction for providers.IPEX Health has been working with several key industry partners to drive this unique conglomerated solution. The platform is squarely aimed at the peptide space, where the rise of illegitimate sources and future Green List requirements necessitate the highest standard of verification.About IPEX HealthIPEX Health delivers specific health-related services, including GLP-1 programs, employer and pharmacy cost-savings solutions, and services for Medspas, Compounding Pharmacies, and drug manufacturers. Through its consulting division, IPEX Health also provides advisory & design services for healthcare communications, call center optimization, and automated patient engagement workflows, bridging the gap between technical infrastructure and clinical excellence.Contact: PR@IPEX.health

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