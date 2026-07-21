Pathology Services Market Forecast To Hit $47.78Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

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The Business Research Company's Pathology Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pathology services market has become an essential segment within healthcare, driven by increasing demand for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment monitoring. As medical technologies evolve and personalized medicine gains traction, the market is set to witness strong growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and major influences shaping this sector.

Projected Growth and Size of the Pathology Services Market

The pathology services market has experienced significant expansion recently and is projected to continue this upward trend. From a market value of $33.78 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $36.14 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This previous growth phase was influenced by factors such as reliance on manual laboratory testing methods, limited automation in diagnostic processes, low levels of molecular diagnostics adoption, shortages of skilled lab personnel, and a fragmented healthcare laboratory infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to increase further, reaching $47.79 billion by 2030 with an even stronger CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by advancements like AI-powered diagnostic interpretation, broader implementation of precision medicine, the rise of cloud-based pathology platforms, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare screenings, and integration of multi-omics and advanced molecular testing techniques.

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Understanding the Role and Importance of Pathology Services

Pathology services encompass specialized diagnostic procedures involving the analysis of body fluids and biological samples to detect various medical conditions. These services are crucial for physicians to accurately diagnose diseases, monitor their progress, and guide treatment decisions. Pathology plays a central role in identifying cancers, infections, genetic abnormalities, and chronic illnesses, while also supporting preventive healthcare initiatives and the advancement of precision medicine.

Major Factors Accelerating Growth in the Pathology Services Market

One of the primary forces fueling the expansion of the pathology services market is the growing adoption of personalized and precision medicine. This approach customizes disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment based on an individual’s unique genetic, molecular, and clinical profile. The rapid progress in genomic sequencing technologies has significantly lowered the cost and time needed to obtain patient-specific genetic data, enabling wider clinical use in healthcare settings. As a result, pathology services have become indispensable for conducting genetic testing, biomarker analysis, and molecular diagnostics that form the foundation of precision treatments. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, a notable increase from six approvals in 2022. This expansion in personalized medicine is a key driver behind the pathology services market’s robust growth.

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Regional Analysis and Fastest Growing Markets in Pathology Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global pathology services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed overview of regional performance and emerging opportunities worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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