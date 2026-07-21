Leadde Launches AI Learning Video Generator to Turn Course Notes and Slide Decks Into Narrated Lessons

Convert written content into multilingual video lessons without filming, supports 88 languages and 175 dialects for educators, trainers, and tourism

PAYA LEBAR, SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadde has released an AI learning video generator that produces narrated video lessons directly from written source material, removing the recording and editing stage that keeps a large share of finished curricula from ever reaching learners.The tool accepts course notes, a PDF, a slide deck or pasted text and drafts a lesson outline, builds the on-screen scenes and generates the voiceover. Creators set the narrative style and level of detail, and specify the audience and learning objective, so the output teaches a defined group rather than reciting the source document. Built-in presenters are available, along with the option to generate a presenter avatar from a single photograph.Video is the format learners complete, but producing it demands scripting, recording, editing and on-camera presence, a skill set unrelated to the subject expertise the course is built on. For independent educators, small training departments and operators without a media team, that production layer routinely turns a finished curriculum into an indefinitely postponed launch."The knowledge is usually finished long before the course is," said [SPOKESPERSON NAME], [TITLE] at LEADDE PTE. LTD. "What stalls is production. If the lesson can be generated from the document the instructor has already written, and corrected by editing text rather than reshooting, the reason most courses never ship stops applying."Multilingual delivery for international audiencesThe platform supports 88 languages and 175 dialects, and a completed lesson can be reissued in another language through translation rather than rebuilt from scratch. Organisations that teach across markets — international education providers, distributed employers, and tourism and hospitality operators training seasonal or multilingual staff — can maintain one source curriculum and deliver it in the languages their learners and employees actually use.A built-in knowledge base holds uploaded material as an organised library, so a set of lessons can be revised and regenerated as procedures, syllabi or destination information change, rather than being re-recorded each time.Applications across education, business and tourismReported uses fall into several categories. Independent educators and coaches convert existing workshop material into evergreen video lessons and course previews. Corporate training teams build onboarding and compliance modules from documentation already in circulation. Tourism and hospitality operators produce staff training and visitor-facing orientation material in multiple languages without commissioning a separate production for each one. Institutions localise existing coursework for second-language cohorts.Leadde notes that the tool is suited to conceptual and explanatory teaching rather than material built on live interaction or physical demonstration, and that output quality reflects the structure of the source document: an unclear curriculum produces an unclear lesson.Users can create learning videos with AI at leadde.ai . A free tier is available for evaluation.About LeaddeLeadde is an AI video platform that generates narrated video from written source material, including learning content, standard operating procedures and presentation decks. The platform supports 88 languages and 175 dialects and includes video translation, AI presenters and a knowledge base for managing source material. Leadde is operated by LEADDE PTE. LTD., a company registered in Singapore. More information is available at https://leadde.ai Media ContactRuyiLEADDE PTE. LTD.Singaporeruyiai2025@gmail.com

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