As Amazon Retires Spotlight Ads, APP66 Media Launches Fast-Track Amazon DSP Migration Program for App & Game Publishers

APP66 Media opens managed Amazon DSP access to app and game studios without the $50,000 minimum, ahead of Amazon's August 14 deadline

LONDON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APP66 Media, a programmatic advertising agency specializing in Amazon DSP , today announced a fast-track migration program to help mobile app and game publishers move their advertising from Amazon Sponsored Ads to Amazon DSP, ahead of Amazon's retirement of Entertainment Spotlight Ads on August 14, 2026.Amazon has notified advertisers that Entertainment Spotlight Ads, a video ad placement used by many Fire OS and mobile app/game publishers, will be discontinued August 14 2026. To continue running video advertising on Amazon, affected advertisers must transition active campaigns to Amazon DSP before the cutover. Amazon has outlined three paths to DSP access: an Amazon Managed Service option that typically requires a minimum monthly spend of $50,000; a Partner-Managed option, in which an approved Amazon DSP partner runs campaigns on the advertiser's behalf; and a Self-Managed option, in which advertisers operate their own DSP console directly.“For a lot of the app and game studios we talk to, the $50,000 managed-service minimum simply isn’t realistic, and self-managing DSP means standing up targeting, bidding, and reporting expertise in a matter of weeks,” said Andy Stone COO of APP66 Media. “We built our DSP service specifically for that gap; publishers who are serious about Amazon as a channel but don’t have six figures of monthly spend to commit on day one.”APP66 Media provides managed Amazon DSP access, planning, running, and optimizing campaigns on its clients' behalf; giving mobile app and game publishers full use of the platform's enhanced audience targeting, multiple concurrent ad formats, and detailed KPI-level reporting, with a streamlined on-boarding process and no long-term lock-in.The agency's migration service includes an audit of existing Sponsored Ads and Spotlight campaigns, DSP account setup, creative and targeting rebuild, and on-going campaign management and optimization. APP66 Media works across three advertiser segments - mobile app and game user acquisition, ecommerce growth, and B2B lead generation, with Amazon DSP as its core product.Publishers and studios with active Entertainment Spotlight or Sponsored Ads video campaigns are encouraged to begin migration planning immediately, as on-boarding timelines for DSP access can vary and Amazon's deadline is fixed.ABOUT APP66 MEDIAAPP66 Media is a programmatic advertising agency specializing in Amazon DSP, serving mobile app and game publishers, ecommerce brands, and B2B companies. The agency provides user acquisition, ecommerce growth, lead generation, and creative services. Learn more at app66.media and app66.io.MEDIA CONTACTMark JenkinsBDMAPP66 Mediaapp66.media | app66.ioAmazon, Amazon DSP, Fire TV, and Prime Video are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.