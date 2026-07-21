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AHA podcast: Giving Families and Kids an upSTART for Better Health 

Nancy Correa, DrPH, director of population health at Texas Children's Hospital, and Beth Van Horne, DrPH, director of research for the Division of Public Health Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, discuss the upSTART program, a comprehensive initiative that combines homegrown innovation with evidence-based care. They share how the program evolved from identifying developmental delays in children to creating multiple integrated programs that support pregnancy, postpartum mental health, early literacy, language development, positive parenting and connections to community resources. LISTEN NOW

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AHA podcast: Giving Families and Kids an upSTART for Better Health 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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