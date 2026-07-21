AHA podcast: Giving Families and Kids an upSTART for Better Health 

Nancy Correa, DrPH, director of population health at Texas Children's Hospital, and Beth Van Horne, DrPH, director of research for the Division of Public Health Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, discuss the upSTART program, a comprehensive initiative that combines homegrown innovation with evidence-based care. They share how the program evolved from identifying developmental delays in children to creating multiple integrated programs that support pregnancy, postpartum mental health, early literacy, language development, positive parenting and connections to community resources. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.