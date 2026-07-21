Presidents of Azerbaijan and Germany held expanded meeting
Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium.
On this remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and...21 July 2026, 11:00
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