Blood Meal Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by 2033 Driven by Organic Fertilizer Demand

Global blood meal market to grow from $2.4 Bn in 2026 to $3.1 Bn by 2033, driven by rising demand in animal feed and fertilizers at 3.4% CAGR.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood meal market is experiencing steady growth as increasing demand for organic fertilizers, sustainable agricultural inputs, and high-protein animal feed ingredients continues to influence market expansion. According to the latest market analysis, the global blood meal market size is estimated to reach US$ 2.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand to US$ 3.1 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is primarily supported by the increasing adoption of organic farming practices, rising awareness regarding soil health management, and growing preference for natural nutrient sources in agricultural production.

Blood meal, a nitrogen-rich organic product derived from animal blood processing, has gained importance as an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic fertilizers. Its high nitrogen content, rapid nutrient release capability, and ability to improve soil fertility have encouraged its adoption among commercial farmers, horticulture growers, and organic agriculture practitioners. In addition, the increasing global focus on sustainable food production and reducing dependence on chemical-based agricultural inputs is creating favorable opportunities for market participants.



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Segmentation Analysis

By Source

• Poultry Blood

• Porcine Blood

• Ruminant Blood

By Application

• Poultry Feed

• Porcine Feed

• Aqua Feed

• Ruminant Feed

• Organic Fertilizers

• Natural Pest Deterrents

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Regional Insights

North America represents one of the leading markets for blood meal due to strong adoption of organic farming practices, advanced agricultural infrastructure, and increasing demand for sustainable fertilizers. The United States remains a significant contributor as farmers, gardening enthusiasts, and commercial growers increasingly adopt organic soil improvement solutions. Growing consumer preference for organically produced food products is further supporting market expansion in the region.

Europe is another important market, supported by strict environmental regulations, rising demand for sustainable agricultural practices, and increasing emphasis on reducing chemical fertilizer usage. Countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy are witnessing growing adoption of organic farming inputs as governments and agricultural organizations promote environmentally responsible farming methods.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to expanding agricultural activities, rising food production requirements, and increasing awareness regarding soil fertility management. Countries including China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing increased demand for organic fertilizers as farmers seek sustainable solutions to improve crop productivity. The availability of livestock processing facilities and expanding agricultural economies further contribute to regional market development.

Latin America presents attractive growth opportunities due to its large agricultural sector and increasing focus on sustainable farming practices. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina are adopting organic agricultural inputs to support export-oriented farming and improve long-term soil productivity.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The blood meal market is evolving through advancements in processing technologies, sustainable production methods, and improved product formulations. Modern blood meal production focuses on maximizing nutrient retention, improving safety standards, and reducing environmental impact during manufacturing processes.

Advanced drying technologies, including spray drying and low-temperature processing methods, are enhancing product quality by preserving essential nutrients while extending shelf life. These innovations enable manufacturers to provide more efficient and reliable organic fertilizer solutions for commercial agriculture and horticulture applications.

Digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics are also influencing agricultural input management by enabling farmers to optimize fertilizer application based on soil conditions, crop requirements, and environmental factors. Precision agriculture technologies help improve nutrient efficiency and reduce unnecessary application, supporting sustainable farming practices.

Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled agricultural monitoring systems are providing real-time insights into soil conditions, moisture levels, and nutrient requirements. These technologies allow farmers to make informed decisions regarding organic fertilizer usage, improving productivity while minimizing resource waste.

Market Highlights

The global blood meal market is gaining momentum due to increasing demand for organic and sustainable agricultural solutions. Rising awareness regarding soil degradation, environmental concerns associated with synthetic fertilizers, and the need for long-term agricultural productivity are encouraging farmers to adopt natural nutrient sources.

The growing organic farming industry represents one of the strongest drivers for market expansion. Consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking chemical-free and sustainably produced food products, motivating farmers to adopt organic certification practices and natural fertilizers such as blood meal.

Regulatory initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, environmental protection, and responsible waste management are also supporting market development. Governments and agricultural organizations are encouraging the use of eco-friendly inputs to reduce dependence on synthetic chemicals and improve soil quality.

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Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Tyson Foods, Inc.

• Saria Group

• Cargill

• APC (The Lauridsen Group)

• DSM

• Kemin Industries

• Ridley Corporation Limited

• BioMar

• Skretting

• Alltech

• Sanimax

• Valley Proteins, Inc.

• West Coast Reduction Ltd.

• FASA Group

• Allanasons Pvt Ltd

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future outlook for the global blood meal market remains positive as sustainability trends, organic agriculture expansion, and increasing demand for natural fertilizers continue shaping industry growth. The rising global focus on food security and environmentally responsible farming practices is expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Technological advancements in processing, quality control, and precision agriculture will play an important role in improving product efficiency and market adoption. Artificial intelligence, IoT-based farming systems, and advanced analytics will enable farmers to optimize fertilizer usage and maximize agricultural productivity.

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