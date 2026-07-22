A New Chapter for Blue Ridge Law Firm: Angela DeLorme Joins Hamilton and Raulston to Serve GA, TN, and NC

William Mone, Jay Hamilton, Angela DeLorme, Web Raulston, Andy Jimenez

BLUE RIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela DeLorme, the first female attorney in Fannin County, has joined forces with Jay Hamilton and Web Raulston, opening a new chapter for the practice now known as DeLorme, Hamilton & Raulston - a full-service firm serving clients across Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina and positioned as an alternative to one-off, transactional legal representation.The firm says the expansion reflects a business model built on long-term client relationships, with a single team handling planning, property, business, and family matters across three states.DeLorme, Hamilton & Raulston cites its 'lawyers for life' philosophy as the cornerstone of the combined practice. The firm notes that individuals and families commonly spread their legal needs across separate providers - one attorney for a will, another for a real estate closing, a third when a dispute arises - and it maintains that fragmented representation leaves gaps that only surface when something goes wrong. Its position is that a single firm with visibility into a client's full legal picture produces more durable outcomes than piecemeal, matter-by-matter engagement.The firm's story traces back to law school, where Jay Hamilton and Web Raulston formed a friendship built on a shared commitment to the law before officially joining forces in 2025.In 2026, the firm entered a new chapter by joining with Angela DeLorme, P.C., a partnership rooted in deep Fannin County ties: DeLorme originally practiced with the late David Ralston, the former Georgia Speaker of the House, who was a relative of Raulston and whose campaign Hamilton previously managed. While the firm's office remains at 730 E. 2nd Street in downtown Blue Ridge, the combined practice now serves clients across Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.Central to the firm's approach is a full-service scope - estate planning , probate, real estate, business formation, family law, litigation, charitable planning, and short-term rental compliance - delivered with organized documentation and direct attorney communication at every stage. DeLorme, Hamilton & Raulston frames this continuity as the key distinction between its practice and what it characterizes as one-size-fits-all, transactional legal services.Partners Jay Hamilton and Web Raulston lead the firm's estate planning, business planning, and long-term legal structuring work, while Angela DeLorme continues with the firm in an Of Counsel role focused on mentoring the attorney team and supporting long-standing client relationships. The attorney team also includes William Mone, whose practice spans real estate, small business, family law, estate planning, and probate, and Andy Jimenez, who has focused on civil, commercial, and real estate litigation throughout Georgia since beginning his legal career in 2018.The firm serves individuals, families, and business owners from its Blue Ridge office and offers a complimentary 15-minute review of assets and estate plans.

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