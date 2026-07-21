Max Fashion’s High Summer Women’s Collection Makes the Season’s Boldest Colour Clash Attainable

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its High Summer Women’s Collection, bringing the season’s most directional colour story within easy reach. Embracing the trend for vibrant colour clashing, the collection pairs striking lipstick red with warm golden yellows and soft neutrals in a bold, uplifting edit at the accessible prices Max Fashion is known for.Crafted in breathable linen blends, lightweight summer fabrics and directional open-stitch knits, the collection feels effortless yet elevated and keeps trend-led dressing easy to own. Considered fabrication and modern detailing give each piece an elevated finish, without the premium price tag typically attached to the look.A standout red dress with feminine detailing anchors the collection, while new-season silhouettes such as the strapless top and the waisted shell bring a fresh, modern update. Designed for summer brunches, holiday escapes and warm-weather occasions, the range moves easily from day to evening, offering real versatility and value from a single edit.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing at Max Fashion said: “Fashion should be fun, and this collection is all about enjoying colour without a second thought. Trends this bold can feel out of reach, so we wanted every woman to be able to wear them and feel confident, without worrying about the price. That is exactly what Max Fashion stands for.”With its confident colour palette, elevated fabrications and accessible price point, the High Summer Women’s Collection puts the season’s boldest trends within reach, designed for the warmth and pace of the region.The Collection is now available across Max Fashion stores and online across the region.For more information, visit https://www.maxfashion.com/

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