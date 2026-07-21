China installed 295,000 industrial robots in 2024 — 54% of all installations worldwide — and the report maps the Asian vendors building AI on top of that base.

The volume story in Asian manufacturing is settled — the open question for buyers is which vendors they can actually deploy, and under what constraints.” — Daniele Antoniani, Founder of BestAIFor

BADEN, SWITZERLAND, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BestAIFor.com today published "The State of Asian AI×IoT for Edge Manufacturing (2026)," a sourced research report that maps 15 Asian vendors building AI and IoT systems for the factory floor and documents the installed base they run on. The full report is presented in the accompanying Asian AI-IoT edge-manufacturing listicle.

The report is descriptive rather than comparative. It hand-curates 15 Asian vendors across the AIoT stack — edge compute, machine vision, industrial and collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots, embodied and humanoid systems, and connectivity — spanning mainland China and Taiwan. Seven US-sanctioned or Entity-List companies were deliberately excluded to keep the featured set within compliance scope, a decision the report frames as scoping rather than a judgment of their technology. Vendors are profiled by function, not rank-ordered or scored against one another, and each hard figure is tied to a named, dated dataset.

The market context rests on named datasets. Per the IFR World Robotics 2025 report, China installed 295,000 industrial robots in 2024, or 54% of global installations, and its operational robot stock passed 2 million units — the largest of any country. On intensity, China's robot density reached 166 per 10,000 manufacturing employees, still well below South Korea's world-leading 1,220. The WEF Global Lighthouse Network reached 238 validated advanced-factory sites by June 2026, with China holding the largest national share at roughly 42%. A July 2026 cluster of embodied-industrial signals underscored the shift from demo to line: JD.com's $1.4 billion "RoboBase" facility network, Unitree's steel-plant inspection work with Hunan Steel, UBTECH Walker S humanoid pilots on assembly lines, and a China embodied-AI industrial-deployment conference in Beijing.

"The volume story in Asian manufacturing is settled — the open question for buyers is which vendors they can actually deploy, and under what constraints," said Daniele Antoniani, Founder of BestAIFor. "We scoped out the sanctioned and Entity-List names on purpose, because a map that ignores compliance isn't a usable map for the founders and small firms we write for."

The report notes that pricing across the field is largely quote-based, that no single vendor covers the full stack, and that interoperability, workforce transition, data governance, and supply-chain exposure remain open questions as deployment scales. Robot installation, stock, and density figures come from the IFR; advanced-factory counts from the WEF; and the July 2026 deployment signals from BestAIFor's own news monitoring. The report positions itself as a single sourced reference for operators, analysts, and buyers who want a neutral map of the Asian landscape before they talk to sales teams.

About BestAIFor

BestAIFor.com is an independent research and directory site for AI tools and devices, serving the buyers writing the cheques: founders, solo professionals, and small firms. Its reports use transparent methodology and named sources.

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