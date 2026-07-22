K Altman Law Responds to New Federal Rule Limiting How Long International Students May Remain in the United States

Some academic journeys can't be measured by a single timeline. Keith Altman

A new federal visa rule could reshape the future of international students, creating new legal risks for education, research, and graduation.

Students and families need to understand that immigration-related rule changes can quickly become academic continuity problems, disciplinary problems, funding problems, and due process problems.” — Keith Altman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law today issued the following statement regarding a newly reported federal rule limiting how long many international students may remain in the United States unless they obtain additional government approval.According to an ABC News report (Read it here) published July 16, 2026, the Trump administration has finalized a rule that will generally cap the stay of international students at four years, require further government approval for longer stays, and impose additional restrictions affecting academic changes and continued enrollment. The reported rule marks a substantial departure from the long-standing duration-of-status framework under which many international students previously remained in the country for the length of their approved programs so long as they maintained status.K Altman Law believes this development is likely to create immediate uncertainty for international students, graduate and doctoral candidates, exchange visitors, and the colleges and universities that serve them. For many students, particularly those enrolled in doctoral programs, research-intensive graduate degrees, dual-degree tracks, and other longer academic pathways, a four-year cap may create new procedural risks and force difficult decisions about extensions, transfers, program changes, and continued academic progress.“A fixed federal cap on how long international students may remain in the country creates a new pressure point in higher education,” said Keith Altman , founder of K Altman Law. “Students and families need to understand that immigration-related rule changes can quickly become academic continuity problems, disciplinary problems, funding problems, and due process problems. Institutions also need to communicate clearly and carefully, because poor notice or inconsistent implementation can materially harm students who are trying to comply.”The firm notes that many students may now need more proactive planning around program duration, leaves of absence, changes in major, practical training timelines, dissertation completion, and any institutional communication that could affect immigration status. International students facing adverse academic action, misconduct allegations, administrative confusion, or breakdowns in university support may be especially vulnerable if those issues now intersect with a shortened federal timeline.K Altman Law advises students and families to preserve all immigration-related and university-issued documentation, including Forms I-20, SEVIS-related communications, university notices, advisor emails, academic progress records, funding documents, and any correspondence concerning program changes or completion timelines. Early legal review may be especially important where visa timing, academic status, disability accommodations, conduct processes, or graduation delays intersect.The firm will continue monitoring developments affecting international students and higher education institutions nationwide.About K Altman LawK Altman Law is a national law firm focused on education law, special education, higher education matters, civil rights, disability accommodations, Title IX, professional licensure, and related litigation and advocacy. The firm represents students, families, and professionals in high-stakes matters involving schools, colleges, universities, and administrative agencies across the country.

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