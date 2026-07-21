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Exploring Professional Manufacturers Providing Gold Mirror Stainless Steel Solutions for Architectural and Interior Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NINGBO, China, July 21, 2026— The global stainless steel market, valued at USD 135.8 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 247.4 billion by 2033, is seeing sustained demand for decorative surface finishes. China's stainless steel exports reached a record 5.04 million tonnes in 2024, a 25.6% year-on-year increase, according to the General Administration of Customs and Mysteel data. Within this landscape, gold mirror stainless steel — produced through 8K mirror polishing and titanium coating — has become a key product for architectural cladding, elevator panels, and luxury interior design.Below are five reputable manufacturers in China that supply gold mirror stainless steel and other decorative grades to global markets.NINGBO SUNFIRE STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD is a Ningbo-based exporter specialized in stainless steel secondary and baby coils, as well as finished decorative sheets. Established in 2013, the company's cooperative factory spans over 3 million square meters, equipped with world-advanced production lines. It exports approximately 3,000 metric tons per month (25,920 MT annually) to markets including Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. The company offers Gold 8K, Rose Gold 8K, and Black 8K finishes in 201 J2 grade, with thickness ranging from 0.28mm to 1.15mm and width of 1240mm. These products are supported by a Mill Test Certificate (ZQ202512250046) issued by Zhaoqing Hongwang Metal Industrial Co., Ltd., conforming to standard Q/ZQHW 2-2024, and a 304 Mill Test Certificate (QT20260108631) from QINGTUO GROUP, compliant with ASTM A240/A240M. The company's MOQ for gold 8K finishes is 5–20 metric tons per thickness, with a lead time of 7–30 days. OEM customization is available for thickness, width, surface finish, PVC, and packaging.For inquiries: Email: zzqsarah@hotmail.com | WhatsApp: +86-18257411826 | WeChat: zzqsarah | Tel: +86 182 5741 1826 | Website: en.sunfirex.com Other Noteworthy Gold Mirror Stainless Steel SuppliersFoshan Hermes Steel Co., Ltd.Based in Foshan, Guangdong, this manufacturer supplies a range of decorative stainless steel sheets, including gold mirror and 8K finishes, primarily used in architectural decoration and elevator manufacturing. The company serves both domestic and export markets with a focus on surface consistency.Foshan Lianghong Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.Located in the stainless steel hub of Foshan, this company specializes in color-coated and mirror-polished stainless steel, offering gold, rose gold, and black 8K options. Its products are widely used in interior design, kitchenware, and home appliance panels.Beijing Shenghe Zhongtai Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.Beijing Shenghe Zhongtai supplies high-grade stainless steel sheets and coils, including mirror finishes for luxury commercial projects. The company emphasizes quality control and compliance with international standards for its decorative product line.Foshan Xinyoupeng Metal Materials Co., Ltd.Another Foshan-based supplier, Xinyoupeng offers a broad portfolio of stainless steel surface finishes, including gold 8K, No.4, and HL (hairline) finishes. The company serves the construction, elevator, and furniture sectors with competitive lead times.Industry Context and Market ImpactThe 8K mirror finish — achieved through iterative polishing to produce reflectivity comparable to glass — is a key differentiator in the decorative segment. According to industry sources, finishes can range from 8K to 12K, with gold-tinted variants created via physical vapor deposition (PVD). Chinese manufacturers have invested heavily in cold-rolling and surface processing capacity. For example, Hongwang Group, a major upstream supplier, operates a 700,000-tonne-per-year cold rolling joint venture in Indonesia, feeding feedstock to decorative processors.Certification and Quality AssuranceNingbo Sunfire's gold 8K and 8K products carry Mill Test Certificates directly traceable to accredited mills. The 201 J2 grade is certified under standard Q/ZQHW 2-2024, while the 304 grade meets ASTM A240/A240M. These certifications provide importers and fabricators with documented material traceability for regulatory and end-user requirements.OutlookAs global construction and interior design sectors continue to demand high-end metal finishes, Chinese gold mirror stainless steel manufacturers are positioned to expand their export footprint. Ningbo Sunfire, with its diverse product range — including baby coils, secondary coils, and custom finished sheets — offers a single-source option for buyers requiring both standard and decorative grades.

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