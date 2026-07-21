A founder abroad managing her US company remotely: CORPBOLT files the Wyoming LLC and obtains the federal EIN with no Social Security Number required. CORPBOLT is a US business formation service for non-residents: Wyoming LLC, EIN with no SSN, registered agent, and US business address. Your LLC has been approved: a founder receives the Wyoming filing confirmation while working remotely, with the federal EIN secured through CORPBOLT.

CORPBOLT bundles the Wyoming LLC, EIN with no SSN, and US business address for founders abroad. Fully remote, from $349/year; $599/year with the EIN included.

Founders keep being told a US company needs a Social Security Number. It doesn't.” — Charles Morente, Formations Specialist at CORPBOLT

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders who live outside the United States and have no Social Security Number can now get a complete US business base through CORPBOLT (corpbolt.com), a formation service built specifically for non-residents. The package covers a Wyoming LLC, a federal EIN, a registered agent, and a US business address. Formation with a registered agent and US business address starts from $349 per year; the complete package with the EIN included is $599 per year. State filing fees are included in both plans.

Remote work made this common: a founder's customers, payment processors, and platforms are often American even when the founder is not. That turns what used to require a visa or a US partner into a formation question CORPBOLT answers remotely.

The obstacle CORPBOLT removes is the one nearly every founder abroad hits first: most US formation providers assume an owner with a Social Security Number. The IRS's online EIN tool does require an SSN or ITIN. But per the IRS's own instructions for Form SS-4, the agency still issues EINs to foreign owners who apply by phone, fax, or mail, entering "foreign" on line 7b. That paper route is exactly what CORPBOLT handles, so a founder in London or Dubai never needs an ITIN or a US visit to get an EIN without an SSN. Providers that don't know the foreign-owner route tend to fail these founders in one of two ways: they quietly drop the EIN from the package, or they hand over a stack of IRS paperwork and wish the founder luck.

Both pieces matter, and they do different jobs. A limited liability company (LLC) is the legal wrapper: it separates the owner's personal assets from the business.

An EIN is the company's federal tax ID: what US banks, payment processors such as Stripe, and the IRS itself ask for at almost every step. Without it, a US company can't do much; with it, a non-resident can run US operations from anywhere.

Ownership is more open than most founders assume: no US citizenship, no residency, no visa, and no Social Security Number is required to form or own a US LLC. The owners CORPBOLT serves are working founders, not paper companies. Examples include a consultant in Dubai invoicing a Texas client, an e-commerce seller who needs a US entity for marketplaces and suppliers, a software team in Singapore selling subscriptions to American customers, and an agency in Toronto that wants a dollar-denominated home for its US work. What unites them is simple: the business is global, the customers are often American, and the founder has no US paperwork.

The reasons they want the structure are practical, not patriotic. A US LLC gives a non-resident a company that US clients recognize and pay without hesitation, access to US payment platforms that require a US entity and a federal tax ID, clean USD invoicing, and a legal wall between business obligations and personal assets. For many founders abroad, the US company is not relocation. It is infrastructure.

Every CORPBOLT formation includes:

- A Wyoming LLC, filed with the state - with Wyoming's filing fee covered, not added at checkout

- A registered agent for the first year - legally required, and included rather than upsold

- A real US business address, with mail scanned to a digital mailbox on the Launch plan

- The EIN, which CORPBOLT prepares and files with the IRS on Form SS-4 with no SSN required (included on the Launch plan; an add-on on the Foundation plan)

- The complete formation document file - the same documents US banks and payment platforms typically ask a non-resident to show

The pricing is deliberately flat: the Foundation plan covers the formation, registered agent, and US business address; Launch adds the EIN and the digital mailbox. Wyoming's state filing fee is covered in both, with no separate state-fee line at checkout, and plans renew annually.

The process itself is designed to be boring. The founder orders online; there is no notarization, no travel, and no US partner requirement. CORPBOLT checks the company name and files the Articles of Organization with the Wyoming Secretary of State. The registered agent and US business address go live with the filing. Then the SS-4 goes to the IRS the foreign-owner way. The IRS typically processes faxed applications in about four business days and mailed ones in about four weeks. At the end, the founder holds the complete file: stamped articles, the EIN with its IRS confirmation, and the address documentation.

CORPBOLT forms companies in Wyoming deliberately. The state charges a $100 filing fee and roughly $60 a year after that, levies no state income tax, and is known for keeping owners' personal details off public filings. That combination has made the Wyoming LLC for non-residents the default US structure for founders abroad. Other popular filing states can cost meaningfully more each year once annual taxes and fees stack up. One honest nuance: founders planning physical operations or staff in a specific US state may also need to register the company there; for the location-independent majority, Wyoming alone does the job.

The ongoing obligations are lighter than most founders expect: two predictable items a year. Wyoming collects its roughly $60 annual report on the LLC's anniversary, and the IRS expects an information return from foreign-owned single-member LLCs, Form 5472 attached to a pro forma Form 1120. That is paperwork, not automatically a tax bill. In fact, a non-resident whose LLC has no US-source income often owes no US income tax at all, with the specifics depending on the founder's situation and treaty position. The IRS's $25,000 penalty for a missed Form 5472 mainly catches founders who never heard of the form; CORPBOLT can prepare and file that annual package too, for founders who want the entire calendar handled.

"The founders we work with are running software companies, agencies, and e-commerce brands from London, Dubai, Singapore, Toronto," said Charles Morente, Formations Specialist at CORPBOLT. "Founders keep being told a US company needs a Social Security Number. It doesn't. It needs the LLC filed, the SS-4 handled the way the IRS actually processes it for foreign owners, and a clean document file to show a bank. We do the entire thing remotely. The founder never has to touch a government form."

On banking, CORPBOLT is deliberately precise: it does not open bank accounts and does not promise them - the institution decides. What a founder leaves with is the file US banks and fintech platforms typically ask a non-resident to show: the state formation documents, the EIN confirmation letter (IRS notice CP 575), and a verifiable US business address. Whether the founder then applies to a traditional bank or a fintech platform, applying from abroad with a complete file is a stronger starting point than applying with a partial one.

The same directness applies to what a US LLC does not do. It does not change what the founder owes at home; local tax duties in the founder's own country continue to apply. And no formation service can promise what a bank or payment platform will approve. CORPBOLT's position is that founders deserve to hear that before they pay, not after.

Common questions from founders abroad, answered the short way:

- Does the founder ever have to visit the United States? No. The formation, the EIN, and the paperwork are all handled remotely.

- Is an ITIN needed before the EIN? No. CORPBOLT's SS-4 route works with no SSN and no ITIN. An ITIN is a personal tax number some owners obtain later for their own filings. Whether a given owner ever needs one depends on their individual tax situation, but most non-resident LLC owners never do.

- Is the EIN itself free from the IRS? Yes. The IRS charges nothing to issue an EIN. What CORPBOLT charges for is preparing and filing the application correctly the foreign-owner way, and delivering the rest of the company around it.

- What if a bank asks to re-confirm the EIN later? The IRS issues a 147C letter, a free re-confirmation of an existing EIN that an owner can request by phone.

- Does a US LLC give a non-resident a visa? No. Forming and owning a US LLC through CORPBOLT is not an immigration status; it does not grant a visa, a green card, or any right to live or work in the United States.

Everything happens remotely; no travel, visa, or US partner is required. Non-resident founders can compare the two plans and start at corpbolt.com.

About CORPBOLT

CORPBOLT is a US business formation service for people who are not US residents. It forms Wyoming LLCs and provides the registered agent, US business address, and EIN filing without an SSN that founders abroad need to run a legitimate US company - from $349 per year, or $599 per year with the EIN included, with state filing fees covered. Learn more at corpbolt.com.

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