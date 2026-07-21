SCCG Management and Trivver Partner to Bring AI-Powered Interactive Commerce to Gaming

The move brings AI-powered interactive surface, immersive fan engagement, and measurable 3D experiences to gaming operators, sportsbook and entertainment brands

Trivver just launched on Google Cloud Marketplace, and its spatial AI is built to monetize the unused digital real estate across live casino and fan engagement.” — Stephen Crystal - Co-founder of Tater

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, an advisory and consultancy firm serving publicly traded and privately held corporations across the global gaming, betting, and prediction markets sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with Trivver, Inc., a spatial AI technology company specializing in AI-powered Smart Objects. Under the agreement, SCCG will serve as Trivver’s strategic advisory and commercial development partner, working to bring Trivver’s patented immersive technology to gaming operators, sports and entertainment brands, and other partners across SCCG’s global network. Gaming is becoming an AI-powered commerce platform, and SCCG has selected Trivver to help bring that future to operators, brands, and entertainment partners.

Trivver holds more than 165 global patents across spatial AI, augmented reality, and 3D smart object technology, with deployment across web, mobile, and smart glasses platforms and no app download required. In June 2026, Trivver launched its PlayCanvas SDK on Google Cloud Marketplace, its first commercial deployment of in-game advertising infrastructure, enabling developers to deploy interactive AI-powered brand experiences inside browser-based games, announced with supporting statements from Google Cloud games executive Jack Buser and PlayCanvas CEO Will Eastcott. Earlier work includes a virtual banking experience developed for JPMorgan Chase. The company’s technology includes enterprise measurement aligned with IAB and MRC advertising standards.

The platform enables operators and brands to launch Smart Virtual Environments, interactive sponsorships, AI-powered product experiences, and immersive promotions accessible through a simple QR code or URL. Potential applications include interactive casino promotions, virtual sportsbook lounges, AI-powered fan experiences, immersive merchandise stores, branded game environments, sponsor activations, and live-event commerce where every interaction can be measured in real time.

“Trivver is exactly the kind of category-defining technology partner our network looks for. They hold more than 165 global patents, they just launched their PlayCanvas SDK on Google Cloud Marketplace, and their own platform already names gaming, casinos, and sports betting as a core vertical. Live casino, fan engagement, and immersive entertainment all have unused digital real estate, and Trivver’s spatial AI is built to monetize exactly that space, with measurement built to IAB and MRC standards.” - Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

SCCG will draw on its network of more than 100 partners spanning sportsbook operators, iGaming platforms, content studios, live casino providers, and B2B technology vendors to identify and support Trivver introductions, alongside a presence at major industry events including G2E Las Vegas, ICE London, and SBC events.

“Gaming has become one of the world’s largest digital commerce platforms. Together with SCCG, we’re helping operators transform immersive experiences into measurable engagement, sponsorship value, and commerce.” - Joel LaMontagne, Chief Executive Officer, Trivver, Inc.

Trivver’s spatial AI infrastructure, combined with SCCG’s operator relationships and commercial network, creates a direct path for gaming and entertainment brands to deploy immersive, measurable experiences at scale.

About Trivver

Trivver, Inc. is a spatial AI technology company specializing in 3D smart object technology, immersive environment monetization, and augmented reality deployment across web, mobile, and smart glasses platforms. Trivver is the Enterprise AI Commerce Platform that enables organizations to create, deploy, measure, personalize, and monetize interactive experiences across web, mobile, gaming, smart TVs, and emerging wearable devices. The company holds more than 165 global patents, launched its PlayCanvas SDK on Google Cloud Marketplace in June 2026, and has worked with organizations including JPMorgan Chase. Trivver is led by Chief Executive Officer Joel LaMontagne. For more information, visit trivver.com.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global advisory firm with more than 33 years of experience connecting clients to strategic partners across the gambling industry. With an ecosystem of over 130 gaming-related partner companies, SCCG provides market representation, business development, capital introductions, and managed services to operators, technology providers, and brands worldwide. For more information, visit sccgmanagement.com.

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