New South Surrey Condos Bring the Mortgage Helper Home

Kingsgate in South Surrey

Kingsgate offers lock-off suites, a rare floor plan that lets condo owners rent out part of their home with prices starting from the mid $450,000s

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As housing affordability continues to challenge buyers across the Lower Mainland, a new South Surrey development is offering a solution more commonly found in detached homes: the mortgage helper. Kingsgate , a four storey boutique development now selling at 2233 156 Street at the corner of King George Boulevard and 156 Street, features one to three bedroom homes with select floor plans that include a lock off suite: a self-contained space with its own entrance, bathroom and kitchenette that can be closed off from the main home and rented out, used by extended family or kept as flexible space."For years, the mortgage helper was something you could only get with a detached house and a basement suite which puts it out of reach for most first time buyers in South Surrey," said Kim Lee, a licensed realtor. "A lock off suite brings that same math to a condo. Buyers can live in the main home and have a tenant help carry the mortgage or house aging parents with real privacy. It changes who can afford to own here."Homes at Kingsgate start from the mid $500,000s, with completion targeted for Spring 2026. Floor plans range from efficient one bedroom homes to family sized three bedroom layouts of up to approximately 1,371 square feet with the lock off suite plans among the most sought after in the building.Residents at Kingsgate will enjoy a curated collection of amenities designed for both everyday living and entertaining. The building welcomes residents with a state of the art lobby and hallways finished with high end tiles with metal inlay, wood paneling, designer light fixtures and built-in seating areas. A residents' party room offers kitchen, dining and lounge areas equipped with digital game consoles, while an extended outdoor balcony with a BBQ and fire pit provides an ideal setting for larger gatherings.A fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio support active lifestyles and a parcel locker system makes deliveries effortless. Every home includes parking and storage with secure underground residential parking and bike storage.The location places residents minutes from daily conveniences and the coast:- 3 minutes to Highway 99- 5 minutes to Grandview Corners- 10 minutes to the US border- 12 minutes to White Rock Beach and Promenade with Jessie Lee Elementary within walking distance.Multigenerational households are among the fastest growing household types in Canada and demand for flexible layouts has grown accordingly. Lock-off suites respond to both trends at once, offering rental income potential for investors and independence for families sharing a home.

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