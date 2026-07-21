Wainwright's chooses Wattstor's renewable energy tariff, Price Protect Tom Longham, CEO at John Wainwright & Co Kevin Ball, CCO at Wattstor, signs Price Protect contract

Wattstor will deliver a 2MW solar and 5MWh battery system for John Wainwright & Co. Ltd, cutting emissions, costs and energy price risk.

RADSTOCK, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Wainwright & Co. Ltd partners with Wattstor on major solar and battery storage project to power business growth135-year-old family-owned quarrying and construction materials business installs 2MW solar and a 5MWh battery system to support sustainability and growth ambitionsThe project, developed and managed by Wattstor, will provide over half (54%) of John Wainwright & Co. Ltd quarry’s electricity needsAdditional benefits include lower energy costs, 50% reduction in Scope 2 emissions, long-term price certainty and ability to shift energy demandLeading Somerset-based quarrying and construction materials business, John Wainwright and Co. Ltd , (Wainwright) has signed a major new partnership with energy company, Wattstor, that will provide protection from future energy price volatility and support its sustainability agenda.A new 2MW solar PV array and innovative 5MWh battery storage system will be installed at Wainwright’s Moons Hill quarry in Stoke St Michael, marking a major step in supporting the business’s ambition to power its site using renewable sources, as well as helping it achieve its long-term expansion plans.In addition, Wainwright will benefit from Wattstor’s renewable energy tariff, Price Protect , which caps exposure to high market prices while allowing the business to benefit when prices fall, providing valuable long-term certainty with its energy costs.The Price Protect tariff also means that, for the first time, Wainwright will have the ability to look ahead and take advantage of price signals, enabling it to shift some of its most energy intensive processes to times of lower demand, reducing overall costs.Kevin Ball, Chief Commercial Officer at Wattstor, said:“For energy intensive industries, such as quarrying, that require significant amounts of power for heavy industrial equipment and heat, the recent volatility in the wholesale energy markets has created major uncertainty.“However, due to grid constraints, making the solar ambition a reality for Wainwright was not a straightforward process. The grid would only allow 1MW to be connected, which meant that the company could only generate 20% of its power from an onsite solar project.“Our solution means that Wainwright will benefit from more than double the amount of solar power, resulting in a 50% reduction in its Scope 2 emissions, and increase the potential for more onsite renewable energy to be installed in the future.”Tom Longland, CEO at John Wainwright and Co., said:“We are a proud, independent family-owned business, with a history going back 135 years. Our independence means we can be agile, enabling us to stay ahead of our competitors, both when it comes to sustainability, and how we buy and use energy.“As well as providing an innovative solution to the grid constraint issue, the solar array plus battery storage, coupled with Wattstor’s Price Protect tariff, gives us cost certainty, shielding us from price spikes and allowing us to take advantage when prices are low. For energy intensive industries like ours, where power is now a major proportion of our operating costs, this certainty both increases our confidence and supports business resilience.“Sustainability is hardwired into everything we do. As well as powering industrial equipment such as pumps and bitumen tanks, we have a growing fleet of electric vehicles and a strong commitment to our local community. This project means we can confidently say to our customers that they are buying from a supplier who truly cares about its environmental impact, giving us a competitive advantage in our industry.”Ends.NOTES TO EDITORSAbout John Wainwright and Co. LtdFounded in 1891, John Wainwright & Company Ltd (“Wainwright”) is one of the UK’s leading independent quarry companies. It supplies high-quality construction materials and contracting to clients in the public and private sectors, with a strong reputation for service and a commitment to doing the right thing by the environment and local communities.About Wattstor:Wattstor is a next-generation energy company providing commercial and industrial customers with low-cost renewable electricity. Through innovative products such as Price Protect, Wattstor helps organisations achieve long-term energy cost certainty, reduce carbon footprints, and unlock the full value of decentralised energy assets.

High Electricity Prices? See Why This UK Quarry Chose Solar, Battery Storage & Price Protect

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