President Xi Jinping Meets with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet

On the afternoon of July 17, 2026, President Xi Jinping met with the Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet, who is in China to attend the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and pay a working visit, at the Xijiao State Guest Hotel in Shanghai.

President Xi stated that having stood in solidarity and supported each other throughout the years, China and Cambodia have forged an ironclad friendship that has stood the test of time and weathered storms. History has proven that the China-Cambodia friendship is not built on any single occasion or particular issue. Rather, it is rooted in a consensus that transcends the evolving international landscape and has been passed down through generations. It is a precious asset shared by both sides. The two sides should carry forward this ironclad friendship forged by the elder generation of leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic mutual trust, pursue stronger solidarity and closer collaboration, add substance to the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework, and take the building of the all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era to new heights, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

President Xi emphasized that in the great endeavors of governing and strengthening the Party, the Communist Party of China has formed the thought on party building for the new era, which will continue to galvanize the mighty force driving Chinese modernization. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Cambodian People’s Party, China stands ready to strengthen experience sharing with the Cambodian side on party building and state governance, and to stay the course of China-Cambodia friendly cooperation in the new era. The two sides should give full play to the role of the China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee, accelerate the development of the Industrial and Technological Corridor and the Fish and Rice Corridor, upgrade traditional industries such as electricity and agriculture, foster emerging industries such as artificial intelligence and the digital economy, and ensure the coordinated development of infrastructure projects that benefit Cambodia’s national economy and people’s livelihoods. The two sides should make good use of the China-Cambodia “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism, which covers foreign affairs, defense, and public security, to jointly crack down hard on cross-border crimes such as counterfeiting, smuggling, online gambling, and telecom fraud, so as to better safeguard common interests and security. China will work with Cambodia to jointly promote the implementation of the four global initiatives and build a more just and equitable global governance system. As it serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both Cambodia and Thailand to consolidate the ceasefire and gradually build mutual trust, China supports the two countries in finding a solution through dialogue and negotiation, and is ready to continue playing a positive role in this regard.

Prime Minister Hun Manet congratulated China on a successful 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, and underscored that the important visions and propositions put forth by President Xi are of great significance to global AI governance. He stated that Cambodia and China enjoy close high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various fields, and expressed gratitude to China for its long-term selfless assistance in support of Cambodia’s economic and social development. No matter how the international situation may evolve, Cambodia’s policy of close and friendly cooperation with China will never change, and Cambodia will actively commit to building a Cambodia-China community with a shared future. Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and will work with China to carry forward the traditional friendship, implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, deepen political mutual trust, expand bilateral trade, carry out cooperation on infrastructure and other major projects, step up efforts in combating telecom fraud, and strive for new achievements in the development of bilateral relations. Cambodia is grateful for China’s active efforts in promoting peace and facilitating talks for a peaceful settlement of the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute, and will stay committed to dialogue, negotiation and deescalation.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and Chen Jining, among others, attended the meeting.