President Xi Jinping Meets with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul

On the afternoon of July 17, 2026, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul at the Xijiao State Guest Hotel in Shanghai, who is in China to attend the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and pay an official visit.

President Xi noted that China-Thailand friendship, spanning over millennia, has grown ever stronger with the passage of time. Treating each other with sincerity and mutual trust, the two sides have forged a relationship of “Jeen Thai Phee Nong Gan.” China places the development of its relationship with Thailand in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, and has always been a trustworthy and reliable strategic cooperative partner of Thailand. China and Thailand should further enhance strategic mutual trust, step up strategic coordination, jointly address challenges, and move faster to build a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability, with a view to boosting the modernization process of both countries and contributing to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

President Xi stressed that China firmly supports Thailand in following a development path suited to its national conditions, and supports the smooth administration of Thailand’s new government. In response to complex and profound changes in the international landscape, China and Thailand should enhance high-level exchanges and make good use of the “2+2” strategic dialogue mechanism between foreign and defense ministers of the two countries to elevate strategic coordination to a higher level. The two sides should accelerate the building of the China-Thailand high-speed railway and the railway connectivity among China, Laos and Thailand, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as AI, aviation and aerospace, and clean energy. The two sides should enhance cooperation in tourism, media, education and other fields, and bring the two peoples closer. The two sides should also continue to crack down on online gambling, telecom fraud and other cross-border crimes, so as to foster a secure environment for their practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. China supports Thailand in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and is ready to enhance coordination and collaboration with Thailand under multilateral frameworks including APEC, China-ASEAN cooperation and Lancang-Mekong cooperation. To properly handle the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia serves the common and long-term interests of people of the two countries. It is hoped that the two sides will remain committed to dialogue and consultation, and settle the dispute in a peaceful manner. China is ready to continue to play a constructive role to this end.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was very pleased to make his first official visit to China as Prime Minister and extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. He pointed out that China has always been a reliable and trustworthy good friend of Thailand, and the two countries have all along respected, trusted and supported each other. Thailand firmly upholds the one-China policy. Thailand is committed to deepening its relationship with China, enhancing high-level exchanges, expanding practical cooperation in multiple areas such as trade, investment, high-tech and connectivity, jointly combating online gambling and telecom fraud, and carrying out cooperation on global AI governance, so as to make the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership better benefit the two peoples. The four major global initiatives put forth by President Xi Jinping demonstrate a commitment to multilateralism, and have positive support from Thailand. Thailand is ready to enhance coordination and collaboration with China to promote regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity. Thailand is committed to the peaceful resolution of the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, and appreciates China’s fair and impartial role in this regard.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, Chen Jining, among others, were present at the meeting.