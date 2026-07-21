U.S. Border Patrol apprehends FBI's ’most wanted’ in Alburgh, Vermont

ALBURGH, Vt. – On July 16, 2026, Border Patrol apprehended Nitish Kaushal, a fugitive on the FBI's Most Wanted List, near the U.S.-Canada border in Alburgh. The FBI has since assumed custody of the alien for further investigation and prosecution.

The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. when agents from U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector discovered a disabled and abandoned vehicle blocking Blair Road in Alburgh. The vehicle, registered in New York, was found near the border and raised concerns regarding potential cross-border activity and public safety. Border Patrol agents contacted the Vermont State Police, who responded and arranged for the vehicle to be towed and stored, ensuring the safety of the roadway and local residents.

Later that morning, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents received a report from a Blair Road resident regarding an individual actively attempting to break into their home. Agents responded immediately, arriving on scene by 7 a.m., where they encountered and detained Nitish Kaushal, a 26-year-old male from India.

A comprehensive records check revealed that the alien was the subject of an active Notice to Appear (Alternatives to Detention) from 2022 and had an outstanding FBI warrant issued out of Los Angeles, California, for kidnapping. Kaushal was officially added to the FBI’s Most Wanted List on July 15, 2026. Further investigation uncovered a lengthy criminal history, including charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, as well as a felony conviction for the sale and possession of a high-capacity magazine in Sacramento, California. For that conviction, Kaushal served 60 days in jail and 24 months of probation.

Upon apprehension, Kaushal was found in possession of a small amount of suspected narcotics, which are pending laboratory testing. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for treatment of a possible leg injury sustained during the incident. Following medical clearance, the FBI assumed custody of the alien and will continue the investigation and prosecution.

“Border security is national security, and the safety of our communities depends on the vigilance and cooperation of the public,” said Acting Chief Border Patrol Agent of Swanton Sector Richard J. Fortunato. “We encourage everyone—if you see something, say something. The public’s alertness and quick reporting played a critical role in this case.”

The operation highlights the critical importance of border security and interagency cooperation. The seamless coordination between the Border Patrol, Vermont State Police, and the FBI ensured that the threat was addressed quickly and efficiently, minimizing risk to the public and facilitating the apprehension of a dangerous fugitive.

The actions of local residents were instrumental in this case. The timely report of suspicious activity enabled law enforcement to respond rapidly and effectively. Community vigilance remains a cornerstone of public safety, and the Border Patrol encourages residents to remain alert and engaged.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

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