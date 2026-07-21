Starspeed partners with HeliFlite to introduce Sikorsky S-76 C++ helicopter charter services in the UK

Sikorsky S-76 C++ helicopter

Operating the Sikorsky S-76 C++ from Fairoaks allows us to offer an exceptionally flexible helicopter charter solution, particularly for London-centric and cross-Channel missions” — Dr Simon Mitchell, Managing Director of Starspeed

FAIROAKS AIRPORT, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starspeed Ltd, one of the world’s leading VIP helicopter operators and part of the Luxaviation Group, has entered into a partnership agreement with US-based helicopter operator HeliFlite to introduce Sikorsky S-76 C++ helicopter charter operations based in the United Kingdom.Under the partnership, HeliFlite owns the aircraft while Starspeed acts as the UK-certified operator, enabling full commercial charter operations in compliance with UK CAA regulations.The Sikorsky S-76 C++ will primarily serve metropolitan London, enabling rapid connections within 10–20 minutes to and from key UK gateways, with most charter activity expected to start or finish at Battersea Heliport. Configured with a six-seat VVIP cabin, the aircraft is also well suited to longer domestic missions, including direct helicopter services from London to the Isles of Scilly, with flight times of under two hours to the island of Tresco, where Starspeed already operates scheduled and charter helicopter services.In addition, the service will support cross-Channel city connections to destinations within approximately 200 miles of metropolitan London, including Paris, with London–Paris helicopter transfers of approximately 1 hour 25 minutes.Operating from its base at Fairoaks allows unrestricted hours of operation, including early-morning arrivals, night flying and off-airfield landings where permissions allow, making the service particularly well suited to supporting inbound transatlantic traffic from the United States. These capabilities enable discreet access to locations close to final destinations and support periods of high demand around major sporting and cultural events such as Royal Ascot, the Cheltenham Festival, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.Dr Simon Mitchell, Managing Director of Starspeed, commented: “This partnership with HeliFlite brings together aircraft ownership expertise from the US market with Starspeed’s long-standing operational experience in the UK and Europe. Operating the Sikorsky S-76 C++ from Fairoaks allows us to offer an exceptionally flexible helicopter charter solution, particularly for London-centric and cross-Channel missions, while maintaining the highest regulatory and operational standards.”Kurt Carlson, CEO of HeliFlite, added: “Partnering with Starspeed enables HeliFlite to extend its presence into the UK and European charter market through an experienced operator with established regulatory approvals. This collaboration ensures that clients benefit from a seamless service delivered to UK and European regulatory standards, while accessing the proven performance and comfort of the Sikorsky S-76 C++.”The Sikorsky S-76 C++ will be available for charter immediately. Offered for full charter with two pilots and no owner-use restrictions, the aircraft provides brokers and end-clients with a flexible, fully commercial helicopter solution for London, the UK and cross-Channel destinations.

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