Spiritual Philosopher Guru Rajesh Ananda Publishes His First Book, The Science of Stillness

UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness, the first book by spiritual philosopher Guru Rajesh Ananda, has been published and is now available worldwide in paperback, hardback, and eBook editions. The book brings together modern neuroscience, psychology, and more than four decades of spiritual teaching to show that lasting peace is not something to be chased, but something already present within each person.𝗔 𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱The book arrives at a time of year when many people finally slow down. For most of the year, life moves at full speed, and quiet moments are rare. The summer holiday is often the only period when people step away from work, put the phone down, and think about what really matters to them. The Science of Stillness has been written for exactly that kind of pause. It asks a simple question: what if the calm people feel on holiday did not have to end when the holiday does?Rather than offering quick fixes or techniques alone, the book gently guides the reader through the relationship among the mind, the body, and consciousness, one short chapter at a time, in plain language that requires no prior knowledge of meditation or science.𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲Across thirty-two chapters, the book explains how regular stillness changes the way the brain and nervous system work. It covers subjects such as neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain to form new pathways through repetition, the connection between the heart and the brain, and the biology of stress and anxiety. Alongside the science sits the contemplative wisdom that Guru Rajesh Ananda has taught for over forty years, presented without dogma and without asking the reader to accept anything on faith."The peace people are searching for is not far away," said Guru Rajesh Ananda. "It already lives within every person. Science is now confirming what meditation teachers have said for centuries: that stillness changes the brain, the body, and the whole experience of life. This book was written so that anyone, from any background, can understand that and then experience it for themselves."The book deliberately avoids charts, technical references, and academic language. The aim, according to the author, was to write something that could be read on a beach or in a garden as easily as at a desk, while still carrying real depth.𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸Guru Rajesh Ananda was born and raised in London. His life changed in the late 1970s when he met his teacher, Gururaj Ananda Yogi, who had travelled from South Africa to share a message of universal love and spiritual equality. Together with his late wife, Jasmini Ananda Yogini, he became one of his teacher's closest students and was later entrusted with continuing the work.He is the founder and spiritual leader of FISU Meditation, the Foundation for International Spiritual Unfoldment, a non-profit school that has introduced thousands of people to individually prescribed meditation through centres and communities across the United Kingdom, Europe and beyond, including Spain, Cyprus, Finland, Greece and India."After more than forty years of teaching, it felt like the right time to put this understanding into a form that anyone could pick up," he said. "If the book helps even a few readers find a little more peace in their daily lives, it will have done its work."The Science of Stillness is the opening title in a planned series on consciousness, human potential, and inner transformation. A shorter companion series of practical guides is also in production.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness is available now on Amazon and through major book retailers in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats. Further information about the book and the author is available at www.rajeshananda.guru and www.fisumeditation.org 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗜𝗦𝗨 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻FISU Meditation is an international non-profit meditation school dedicated to teaching meditation and spiritual unfoldment. Founded on the teachings of Gururaj Ananda Yogi, it offers personal tuition, courses, and retreats in person and online in several languages.

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