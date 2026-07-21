GreenRoad Appoints Andy Bottrill as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Global Growth

Andy Botrill - Greenroad CRO

Experienced enterprise software leader joins GreenRoad to build a global commercial organization and accelerate adoption of its predictive fleet-safety platform

GreenRoad has proven technology, industry expertise, and long-term customer relationships. Andy’s appointment strengthens our ability to turn those advantages into a repeatable global growth engine.” — Yali Harari, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenRoad, a global leader in fleet safety and predictive risk intelligence, today announced the appointment of Andy Bottrill as Chief Revenue Officer. Bottrill will lead the company’s global commercial organization, including sales, partnerships, customer expansion and go-to-market execution.

The appointment marks an important step in GreenRoad’s next phase of growth. Building on its established international customer base, deep transportation expertise and AI-driven fleet-safety platform, the company is expanding its leadership capabilities to scale globally and help passenger-transport operators move from reactive incident management to predictive risk prevention.

Bottrill brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales and growth for enterprise software companies. He joins GreenRoad from Planful, where he served as Senior Vice President, EMEA, overseeing the company's expansion across the region.

Previously, Bottrill spent 11 years at BlackLine, progressing from Account Director to Senior Vice President, EMEA. During that time, he helped build the company's EMEA operation from the ground up, expanding its presence across the UK, Nordics, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa as well as the Asia-Pacific region, contributing to significant regional growth.

"Andy has a proven ability to build markets, develop high-performing teams and translate strong enterprise technology into scalable commercial growth," said Yali Harari, CEO of GreenRoad." “GreenRoad has a powerful combination of proven technology, deep industry expertise and long-standing customer relationships. Andy’s appointment strengthens our ability to turn those advantages into a repeatable global growth engine, while helping more operators protect their drivers, passengers and communities.”

GreenRoad’s fleet-safety platform combines real-time driver feedback, telematics, video and predictive AI, with AskMila™ as the agentic AI layer that turns insights across drivers, vehicles, routes and schedules into action. By identifying risk patterns and recommending next steps, it helps operators move from reviewing incidents to anticipating and preventing risk, supported by continued product innovation, stronger customer support and a more scalable approach to predictive risk intelligence.

“GreenRoad has a differentiated technology platform, substantial fleet-safety expertise and an established international customer base,” said Andy Bottrill, Chief Revenue Officer at GreenRoad. “I look forward to scaling GreenRoad’s global commercial organization into a world-class operation and expanding the adoption of its predictive capabilities across passenger-transport markets.”

Bottrill’s appointment positions GreenRoad to turn proven technology, deep industry expertise and an established customer base into repeatable global growth.

About GreenRoad

GreenRoad is a global leader in fleet safety and predictive risk intelligence. Its technology combines real-time driver feedback, advanced telematics, video safety and predictive, agentic AI to help fleets identify risk, improve driving performance and prevent incidents. Across bus, coach and passenger transportation, GreenRoad helps operators protect drivers, passengers and other road users while delivering safer, more efficient journeys.

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