Westcon-Comstor closes in on 2030 climate target as renewable energy use increases

Distributor highlights emissions reductions, stronger ESG reporting and deeper supply chain engagement

Our latest Responsible Business report reflects meaningful advances in both our environmental performance and the maturity of our ESG management and reporting.” — Laura Mozden, Global Head of ESG at Westcon-Comstor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2022, alongside increased renewable electricity usage.That puts the company ahead of schedule as it aims to cut combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030.Renewables now account for 54% of Westcon-Comstor’s global electricity consumption, up from 50% last year, moving the distributor closer to its target of sourcing all electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade.Progress against the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated climate goals is detailed in Westcon-Comstor’s latest annual Responsible Business Report , which covers the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance during its financial year ending 28 February 2026 (FY26).During the year, Westcon-Comstor enhanced its ESG reporting through improved data collection, methodology and internal controls.FY26 also marks the company’s first reporting cycle aligned to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), in readiness for compliance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).Published today, the report also highlights several environmental initiatives completed during FY26, including:• installation of electricity sub-meters across strategic offices and logistics facilities;• integration of environmental KPIs into self-service reporting tools; and• introduction of global responsible business travel guidelines.In addition, on-site renewable energy generation is now supporting operations at key facilities in the UK and Australia.Looking ahead, Westcon-Comstor plans to expand renewable electricity procurement outside Europe and introduce a company car policy prioritising electric and hybrid vehicles.The report also highlights Westcon-Comstor’s ongoing work to strengthen Scope 3 emissions reporting through improved supplier engagement, expanded data coverage and enhanced methodologies.While Scope 3 emissions – those that the company does not directly own or control – increased by 6% in FY26 due to business growth and the associated manufacture, distribution and use of hardware products, greater access to supplier-specific data is expected to support more targeted emissions reduction efforts in future.“Our latest Responsible Business report reflects meaningful advances in both our environmental performance and the maturity of our ESG management and reporting,” said Laura Mozden, Global Head of ESG at Westcon-Comstor. “The progress we’ve made on emissions reduction and renewable electricity is encouraging, but significant work remains. The biggest challenge is reducing emissions across our value chain, which is why we will continue to focus on improving data quality and driving deeper engagement with channel partners and vendors, while building the governance and reporting frameworks needed to support long-term sustainability improvements.”“Expectations around ESG are becoming more structured, and it’s important that businesses can demonstrate measurable success,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “While we’re proud of the progress we’ve made, we view sustainability as a strategic business priority rather than a collection of short-term milestones. Meaningful change will depend on stronger collaboration across our value chain and the wider technology ecosystem. Our focus remains on supporting partners and vendors to help build a more resilient and sustainable IT channel.”About Westcon-ComstorWestcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.

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